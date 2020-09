Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

EWS Zermatt Prizes

The results are in for the third round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Pietra Ligure on September 20th. @jonas-2f4u takes home the prize for second place, a, MSRP $535 @johnlindh will take the prize for third-place, a, MSRP $379 @Benjlafouk was fourth and will stay safe with a, MSRP $139After one round of Fantasy Trivia and two rounds of racing, it's @JamesWa sitting in first place with 2182 points.