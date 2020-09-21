Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Sep 21, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the third round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Pietra Ligure on September 20th.




EWS Zermatt Prizes
Fantasy Enduro League



@Lauracharles's EWS Pietra Ligure team
First Place:

@Lauracharles picked the best team for this round and received 975 points and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.


Second Place: @jonas-2f4u takes home the prize for second place, a Shimano XT Brake Set, MSRP $535

Third Place: @johnlindh will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit, MSRP $379

Fourth Place: @Benjlafouk was fourth and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet, MSRP $139

After one round of Fantasy Trivia and two rounds of racing, it's @JamesWa sitting in first place with 2182 points.

Robin Wallner captained a very strong team of sweed s that caught many off guard on their way to a silver medal





