Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

The results are in for the third round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round in Pietra Ligure on September 20th.
EWS Zermatt PrizesFantasy Enduro League
Second Place: @jonas-2f4u
@Lauracharles's EWS Pietra Ligure team
First Place:
@Lauracharles picked the best team for this round and received 975 points and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.
takes home the prize for second place, a Shimano XT Brake Set
, MSRP $535Third Place: @johnlindh
will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place: @Benjlafouk
was fourth and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
After one round of Fantasy Trivia and two rounds of racing, it's @JamesWa
sitting in first place with 2182 points.
0 Comments
Post a Comment