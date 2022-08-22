Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Aug 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the sixth round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in September.


EWS Round 6 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@oj28 's Round 6 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 915 points. In the draw, it was @oj28 that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Maxxis tires, including two Assegais, two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails.

@EllaC is still in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis Ripmo AF with a NGX build and 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag but since we doubt Cannondale would let her keep that prize, we'll say @leescragg is in the real lead for the bike and tire prize pack with 3382 points.


2022 Race Schedule:


EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA

Good luck!






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
109462 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test
89125 views
Mathias Flückiger Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Zeranol
60935 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
56638 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
52770 views
Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022
50102 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
46263 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would Your Dream Shock Look Like?
33535 views

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 I'm beginning to suspect that my strategy of picking people who crash and have mechanicals might not pay off in the long run.
  • 3 0
 Man...to the person who picked 2 unknown French guys, a single Canadian, a Swede & two female Brits...I know you're from the future. Just go play the damn Lottery and let us have our measly bike contest.

You're cheating yourself.
  • 1 0
 Alex Rudeau is the current national enduro champion, not so unknown I would say...
  • 1 0
 @Mightyfirelord: To a Frenchman, he might not be. Heck, I'm an American and not sure we even have a National Champ in Endurpo so... Beer
  • 2 0
 That sucks for the person who lost the tie breaker. I'm gutted like a northern rockshox pike for them.
  • 1 0
 They could at least send a pair of Maxxis socks.
  • 2 0
 @Mightyfirelord: Hopefully Maxxis doesn't make them in house. They would probably be twisted with the bottom on the top.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008535
Mobile Version of Website