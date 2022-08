Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Sugarloaf 2022

next round in September

EWS Round 6 Prize

@oj28 's Round 6 team First Place:



It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 915 points. In the draw, it was Maxxis tires , including two Assegais , two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails. It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 915 points. In the draw, it was @oj28 that came out ahead and walks away with a set of, includingandalong with someon their way to the trails.

Ibis Ripmo AF with a NGX build

24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag

2022 Race Schedule:





EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR

EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO

EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA

EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN

EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA

EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA

EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI

EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA



The results are in for the sixth round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of theis still in the lead to win the overall prize of anandbut since we doubt Cannondale would let her keep that prize, we'll say @leescragg is in the real lead for the bike and tire prize pack with 3382 points.Good luck!