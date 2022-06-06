Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the first round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round.


EWS Round 1 Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@EllaC 's Round 1 team
First Place:

@EllaC picked the best team for this round and received 899 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis tires, including two Assegais, two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.

@EllaC is also in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag


2022 Race Schedule:


EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA

Good luck!






12 Comments

  • 23 0
 @EllaC wins first round of the EWS and the first round of the fantasy league. Busy weekend!
  • 12 0
 Ella Conolly probably the first to win both the actual race and the Fantasy league round, anywhere, ever? Huge congrats!
  • 4 0
 Following the first round we have added a few more riders to pick from. Let us know if there are any we have missed that should be included for the next round.
  • 1 0
 Polly Henderson?
  • 5 0
 Ah yes, afterwards instead of listening to us and adding them before
  • 3 0
 Does this count as 'fixing' the result? I mean any of us could have entered the race and won it right??
Massive congrats @EllaC was amazing to watch you take the win yesterday!
  • 5 0
 Would have been funnier if she was sponsored by Schwalbe
  • 1 0
 Had ALN in my team and got no points attributed to her. Even though she finished 5th.
  • 1 0
 Can you send me a screenshot? I have checked the scores on our end and it all looks correct.
  • 1 0
 @edspratt: Actually it looks like the length of her name pushed the points down to the line below and Martha mustn't got any points as she finished down the list.
  • 1 0
 she picked herself and won it
  • 1 0
 So close! I was only 818 points away!





