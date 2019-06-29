FANTASY

Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fourth round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top five teams and the random drawer this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the fourth round in Les Orres, France next weekend.


@Keaganbikes Round 4 team

@Keaganbikes picked the best team for this round and received 2290 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset.


Overall Points Leader
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@Jimmy0 is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!




Second Place Prize
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@TheMaraeTV picked the second best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.

Third Place Prize
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@KirbyTheLegend picked the third fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes.

Fourth Place Prize
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@blum585 picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet.

Fifth Place Prize
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@pepper8 picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals.

Random Drawing
Round 4: Val di Fassa, Italy

@jonny456 was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack.





MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Regions in Article
Canazei

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Shimano Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2019


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
93358 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
65324 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
59542 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
50508 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
50328 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
45147 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
42852 views
RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve
40489 views

5 Comments

  • + 0
 Congrats to the winners. I'm still waiting for my prize from the last round...
  • + 0
 Congrats to all the winners. Let's just hope that no one fails a drug test and they take the prizes off you.
  • + 0
 WOW, thank you Pinkbike and Shimano!
  • + 0
 Yaaaaaas
  • + 0
 Neg props can't bring me down. Too pumped Richie is back

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028062
Mobile Version of Website