Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

The results are in for the second round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round in La Thuile next month
.
EWS Round 2 Round One PrizeFantasy EWS League
@Rc377
@AngrySpeedy's Round 2 team
First Place:
It was a tie for first place with @AngrySpeedy and @TWJayLin getting 896 points. In the draw, it was @AngrySpeedy that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails.
is also now in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!
0 Comments
Post a Comment