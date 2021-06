Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

next round in La Thuile next month

EWS Round 2 Round One Prize

@AngrySpeedy's Round 2 team First Place:



It was a tie for first place with Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires , along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails. It was a tie for first place with @AngrySpeedy and @TWJayLin getting 896 points. In the draw, it was @AngrySpeedy that came out ahead and walks away with a set ofand a set of, along with someon their way to the trails.

The results are in for the second round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of theis also now in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!