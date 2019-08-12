Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Whistler 2019

Aug 11, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the sixth round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the individual prizes for the top five teams and the random drawer this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the seventh round in Northstar.


@MarquisDeCarabas 's Round 6 team

@MarquisDeCarabas picked the best team for this round and received 2210 points and walks away with a Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed Groupset.


Overall Points Leader
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@fahrwerk is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and the Enduro World Series ready, Pivot Firebird 29 outfitted with XTR M9100, Fox Suspension, PRO Components including the new 170mm Koryak dropper post and same Stan’s Flow EX rims that have landed on top of more than one EWS podium!




Second Place Prize
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@FabianAffegsicht picked the second-best scoring team for this round and walks away with PRO Dropper Koryak, your choice of 150mm or 170mm. MSRP of $300.

Third Place Prize
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@scarefaeSG2 picked the third-fastest team for this round and walks away with a pair of Shimano ME7 SPD Shoes

Fourth Place Prize
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@fagudeloj picked the team that scores enough points for fourth for this round and walks away with a Lazer Impala MIPS Helmet.

Fifth Place Prize
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@Turtle033 picked the last team to make it into the top 5 for this round and walks away with SAINT PD-M828 Flat Pedals.

Random Drawing
Round 6: Whistler, Canada

@mathiasbutzke was picked in our random draw for this round and walks away with a Shimano Tokyo 15L Backpack.





1 Comment

  • + 1
 Rooting for TheMaraeTV aka Matt Walker to take home the grand prize! Currently 3rd place, yes boy!

