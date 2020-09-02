Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Zermatt 2020

The results are in for the second round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round in Pietra Ligure on September 20th.
EWS Zermatt PrizesFantasy Enduro League
Second Place:
@jeffpepperdine's EWS Zermatt team
First Place:
@jeffpepperdine picked the best team for this round and received 889 points and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.
It was a tie for second place with both @chintsien
and @jakethecovert
getting 874 points. In the draw, it was @chintsien
that came out ahead and so he'll get a Shimano XT Brake Set
, MSRP $535Third Place: @jakethecovert
will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit
, MSRP $379Fourth Place: @montxatua
was a close fourth with 870 points and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet
, MSRP $139
After one round of Fantasy Trivia and one round of racing, it's @psauve
sitting in first place with 1465 points. @FlightlessLobster
and @Johanvdb
are close on his heels though with 1455 points apiece.
7 Comments
It should probably be: 14th (75), 15th (70), and 16th (65).
Hope it helps.
www.pinkbike.com/news/fantasy-enduro-league-contest-how-to-2020.html
Post a Comment