Fantasy Enduro League Results - EWS Zermatt 2020

Sep 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the second round of the Enduro Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took home the individual prizes for the top four teams and check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Pietra Ligure on September 20th.




EWS Zermatt Prizes
@jeffpepperdine's EWS Zermatt team
First Place:

@jeffpepperdine picked the best team for this round and received 889 points and walks away with a Shimano XT Drivetrain.


Second Place: It was a tie for second place with both @chintsien and @jakethecovert getting 874 points. In the draw, it was @chintsien that came out ahead and so he'll get a Shimano XT Brake Set, MSRP $535

Third Place: @jakethecovert will take the prize for third-place, a Shimano PRO Cockpit, MSRP $379

Fourth Place: @montxatua was a close fourth with 870 points and will stay safe with a Lazer Helmet, MSRP $139

After one round of Fantasy Trivia and one round of racing, it's @psauve sitting in first place with 1465 points. @FlightlessLobster and @Johanvdb are close on his heels though with 1455 points apiece.

Robin Wallner captained a very strong team of sweed s that caught many off guard on their way to a silver medal





 The only time I will ever finish a EWS contest 50 places above @JesseMelamed tup
 I'm not sure if it was fixed, but places 14 and 12 are receiving 85 points.
It should probably be: 14th (75), 15th (70), and 16th (65).
Hope it helps.

www.pinkbike.com/news/fantasy-enduro-league-contest-how-to-2020.html
 Ah, you're right, the graphic is incorrect. We'll update that, thank you!
 Anyone know what happened to Adrien Dailly?
  • 1 0
 A mechanical on stage 1 and a crash on stage 2.
 @sarahmoore: Damn! Thanks, Sarah!
 Damn! Thanks, Sarah!

