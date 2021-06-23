Fantasy Enduro League Results - Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the first round of the EWS Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Val di Fassa again on Saturday.

Be quick! You have less than 48 hours before the next race while your athletes rest up for round 2.


EWS Round 1 Round One Prize
Fantasy EWS League


@Jayfraser2001's Round 1 team
First Place:

@Jayfraser2001 picked the best team for this round and received 710 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep them looking fresh on their way to the trails.

@Jayfraser2001 is also now in the lead to win the overall prize of an Ibis is Ripmo AF with an NGX build and 24 Maxxis tires of their choice in addition to a boatload of team Maxxis swag!





Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Congrats @Jayfraser2001 - impressive picks in the men's especially!
  • 2 0
 Excellent picks! Love that you selected Zaka, who finished 5th today.

