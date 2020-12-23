Fantasy Enduro League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

Dec 23, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the biggest nerd in this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize. We kicked off the Fantasy Enduro season with a round of Fantasy Trivia, then we had three exciting Enduro World Series races, before ending the season with two more rounds of Fantasy Trivia. What a year it was!

No one could have predicted this season, but hundreds of you that played along regardless. In the end, there can be only one winner, one that is both incredibly good at Trivia and incredibly insightful.




Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League



Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion @bananito takes home an all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it!





Final Round Prize
Enduro Trivia


The final round was a tight one with a 67 people getting the maximum points. After a draw, it's @svenstrom that walks away with the first place prize of Shimano Deore XT 4-Piston Brakes with ICE TECHNOLOGIES, MSRP $536 and @bashhard that takes home the second-place prize of a PRO Stealth Off Road Saddle, MSRP $150





The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy Enduro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
76237 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
66549 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
54484 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
52507 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
47876 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
44942 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44789 views
Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable
40095 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 With the state of the industry, I doubt Ibis would even be able to ship the bike to the winner in a timely way. @ibis if you want to prove me wrong, I'm happy to send out my address.
  • 4 0
 #@doloresgotrobbed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009200
Mobile Version of Website