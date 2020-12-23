Fantasy Enduro League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the biggest nerd in this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after an intense battle for the grand prize. We kicked off the Fantasy Enduro season with a round of Fantasy Trivia, then we had three exciting Enduro World Series races, before ending the season with two more rounds of Fantasy Trivia. What a year it was!
No one could have predicted this season, but hundreds of you that played along regardless. In the end, there can be only one winner, one that is both incredibly good at Trivia and incredibly insightful.
Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion @bananito
takes home an all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it!
Final Round Prize
Enduro Trivia
The final round was a tight one with a 67 people getting the maximum points. After a draw, it's @svenstrom
that walks away with the first place prize of Shimano Deore XT 4-Piston Brakes with ICE TECHNOLOGIES
, MSRP $536 and @bashhard
that takes home the second-place prize of a PRO Stealth Off Road Saddle
, MSRP $150
