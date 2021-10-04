Fantasy Enduro League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after an intense battle for the grand prize.
Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League
Grand Prize
Season Overall
For the grand prize, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!
Final Round Prize
Tweed Valley, Scotland
First Place:
@jkm95 picked the best team for this round and received 1025 points and walks away with a set of Maxxis Shorty tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh.
IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but it's still worth creating a team since there are great prizes to be won each round!
2021 Race Schedule:
06-23-2021 - EWS #1 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy
06-25-2021 - EWS #2 - Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy
07-08-2021 - EWS #3 - La Thuile, Italy
07-10-2021 - EWS #4 - La Thuile, Italy
09-02-2021 - EWS #5 - Loudenvielle, France
09-04-2021 - EWS #6 - Loudenvielle, France
09-11-2021 - EWS #7 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland
09-18-2021 - EWS #8 - Finale Ligure, Italy
10-02-2021 - EWS #9 - Tweed Valley, UK
Good luck!
