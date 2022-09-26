Fantasy Enduro League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

The results are in for the final round of the Enduro Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
after an intense battle for the grand prize.
Overall Winner: Fantasy Enduro League
Grand Prize
Season Overall
For the grand prize, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!
Final Round Prize
Loudenvielle, France
@quentinarnaud 's Round 8 team
First Place:
@quentinarnaud picked the best team for this round and received 855 points and walks away with three sets of Maxxis tires, including two Assegais, two Shortys and two Dissectors along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails.
IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but it's still worth creating a team since there are great prizes to be won each round!
2022 Race Schedule:
EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA
Good luck!
0 Comments