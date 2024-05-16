Fantasy Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Fantasy Form Guide presented by Five Ten

Who Was Fast In Fort William?

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Who Was Consistently Making Finals in 2023?

Elite Women



Vali Höll (Fantasy Price: $1 Million)

Nina Hoffmann (Fantasy Price: $1 Million)

Marine Cabirou (Fantasy Price: $682,500)

Monika Hrastnik (Fantasy Price: $588,000)

Elite Men



Loris Vergier (Fantasy Price: $990,367)

Loic Bruni (Fantasy Price: $1,000,000)

Jackson Goldstone (Fantasy Price: $666,000)

Troy Brosnan (Fantasy Price: $1,000,000)

Andreas Kolb (Fantasy Price: $938,383)

Bernard Kerr (Fantasy Price: $802,667)

Luca Shaw (Fantasy Price: $964,700)

Dylan Levesque (Fantasy Price: $276,000)

Ronan Dunne (Fantasy Price: $801,067)



Elite Women's Picks

Vali Höll

Nina Hoffmann

Tahnee Seagrave

Elite Men's Picks

Loic Bruni

Benoit Coulanges

Dakotah Norton

Wildcard Picks

Charlie Hatton

Camille Balanche

Who Do You Think Will Win?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? Frida Ronning

Gracey Hemstreet

Sian A'Hern

Louise Ferguson

Lisa Baumann

Veronika Widmann

Monika Hrastnik

Mille Johnset

Phoebe Gale

Mikayla Parton

Anna Newkirk

Marine Cabirou

Gloria Scarsi

Camille Balanche

Tahnee Seagrave

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll Responses: 339 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Martin Maes

Kye A'Hern

Dylan Maples

Rémi Thirion

Reece Wilson

Remy Meier-Smith

Amaury Pierron

Jordan Williams

Ronan Dunne

Danny Hart

Matt Walker

Loris Vergier

Andreas Kolb

Greg Williamson

Benoit Coulanges

Dakotah Norton

Luca Shaw

Finn Iles

Troy Brosnan

Loic Bruni Responses: 353 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Fantasy League Stats

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





