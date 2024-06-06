Fantasy Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Who Was Fast In Poland?

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Gloria Scarsi

Phoebe Gale

Bodhi Kuhn

Lachlan Stevens-McNab

Vali Höll

Tahnee Seagrave

Camille Balanche

Ronan Dunne

Andreas Kolb

Loic Bruni

Reece Wilson

Jess Blewitt

Who Do You Think Will Win?