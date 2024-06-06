Fantasy Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Fantasy Form Guide presented by Five Ten
As riders are checking out the familiar course in Leogang for this weekend's racing, we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess as to who will be the ones to watch at the third round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series. Before the riders practice the course, here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.
Who Was Fast In Poland?
Following a short break after the intense opening round at Fort William, the 2024 series headed to Poland with a fresh track to challenge riders for round two.
In the elite women's category, Marine Cabirou came out fighting laying down a rapid finals fun that was unmatched by any other rider at the finish line. Camille Balanche continues to rise the results sheet after her injury last year, scoring second place in Poland. Nina Hoffmann wrapped up the top three, although she may not be starting in Leogang after dislocating her elbow after the second round of racing. Vali Höll pushed too hard in her run, crashing at the top of the course and ending the day in sixth.
After his win at Fort William, Loic Bruni came into Poland as the man to beat, but it was not to be for the Frenchman as Ronan Dunne took an incredible win by just 0.064 seconds against Bruni. Behind Bruni was a stacked French top five as Loris Vergier went third, Benoit Coulanges fourth and Amaury Pierron made it back on the podium in fifth place. Lachlan Stevens McNab was on a potentially winning run as he led the race after split three before sliding out and ending the week in 33rd place. The speed is clearly there and he could be a big threat this weekend.
Elite Women
1st.
Marine Cabirou: 3:26.6432nd.
Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.1883rd.
Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.6804th.
Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.4255th.
Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247
Elite Men
1st.
Ronan Dunne: 2:55.7662nd.
Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 / +0.0643rd.
Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 / +1.1974th.
Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 / +1.5605th.
Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 / +1.830
Full elite results, here
.
Proving their phenomenal form in 2024, Vali Höll and Loic Bruni still lead the sector wins after the opening two rounds of the 2024 season. After 30 track sectors, Vali Höll holds the fastest elite women's times through 10 while Loic Bruni was the top elite male in eight. After a strong weekend in Poland, Camille Balance now ties Tahnee Seagrave with six sector wins apiece. Nina Hoffmann is the only other rider to score more than three top times as she heads into Leogang as the fastest rider through four track splits so far in 2024.
Fantasy League Rider Spotlight
Ahead of this weekend's racing, we have looked through the points so far in the Fantasy League to highlight some of the lower-priced riders who picked up great results from the opening rounds of the 2024 season. Gloria Scarsi
The enduro specialist has made the switch to focus on downhill racing in 2024 and it is paying off so far as she placed fifth in Fort William and seventh in Poland. In Fantasy League points she currently has a total of 40 with an average score of 20 points per round. Scarsi is currently priced at $126,000 and as a protected rider for Qualifying, she will always have a spot in the semi-finals as long as she rolls out of the start gate. Phoebe Gale
Phoebe Gale is another elite women's racer who has consistently scored points in finals this year after placing seventh in Fort William and eighth at the last round. Gale's average score per round sits at 17 with a current total of 34 after two rounds, her rider price is sitting at $196,000 for round three. Bodhi Kuhn
As a member of 33% of teams for round three, Bodhi Kuhn has been a popular choice in the Fantasy League during his first elite World Cup racers. Placing 23rd and 22nd he has been making it to finals at each time of asking and picking up 17 points from two rounds. With a current rider price of $34,216, Kuhn is an absolute steal for someone who has been in both finals this year. Lachlan Stevens-McNab
The last rider we will be highlighting for this round has actually not scored any points this season, but with an almost winning pace in Poland, Lachlan Stevens-McNab is on the cusp of World Cup greatness. Costing just $33,768 picking Lachlan Stevens-McNab could result in a huge payoff if he can put together a full run at the pace he was showing at the last round.
Elite Women's PicksVali Höll
After a tough weekend in Poland for round two, Vali Höll was able to just hold onto the overall leader's jersey ahead of her home race in Austria. Leogang saw a huge winning run from Höll last year as she kicked off a winning streak that piloted her towards the overall World Cup title and another year with the rainbow jersey. Höll will want to be back on top of the box more than ever this weekend as she will be looking to bring back the near dominance she showed in Fort William and during the 2023 season. Tahnee Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave is having a great 2024 season so far, picking up some top times during qualifying or semifinals, although she has yet to put everything together in finals yet. With third and fifth-place finishes so far in 2024, Seagrave will be on the hunt for something more this weekend as she follows up a week of big sends at Hardline. Camille Balanche
Until Höll's victory last year, Camille Balanche was on a nearly unrivalled winning streak in Leogang, winning in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Only Aaron Gwin can match three wins in a row, with Rachel Atherton matching with three wins although not back-to-back. Balanche will want to reclaim her crown as one of, if not the, best performers at the Austrian venue to match Aaron Gwin's record of four race victories.
Elite Men's PicksRonan Dunne
After winning the last World Cup round and going fastest at Hardline Ronan Dunne is full of confidence and looking unstoppable. With a brand new Red Bull helmet and we assume an unlimited supply of his favourite pre-race drink, Dunne could be a tough rider to beat this weekend in Leogang. Currently, Dunne's best result in Leogang was eighth last year and with his current pace, we think he will be setting a new personal best this weekend. Andreas Kolb
Last year's Leogang winner Andreas Kolb has had a good start to the season but with an eighth and ninth-place finish at the opening two rounds, he will be looking for a lot more at home this weekend. After finding over half a second at last year's race against Loic Bruni, Kolb has proven form here and with a mostly unchanged course will be a rider to watch. Loic Bruni
With a first-place finish at round one and falling just 0.064 seconds off the win at round two, no one can bet against Loic Bruni for the win in 2024. Bruni is on another level in 2024 as apart from a 38th place in semi-finals in Fort William has not dropped outside the top four riders.
Wildcard Picks
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above, there were other riders we need to mention as potential top performers for the first round this weekend. Reece Wilson
Currently, the weather is looking like it could make things spicy in Leogang with rain and thunderstorms predicted through the weekend. If there's one rider who knows better than anyone how to ride Leogang in the wet, it's Reece Wilson. Wilson's 2020 World Champs run saw him outclass the world's best in tricky conditions and with rain set to come this weekend, he could be in for a strong showing. Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt has had a tough few years of racing with multiple injuries, but after her fourth-place finish in Poland, she could finally be ready for a big World Cup result.
Who Do You Think Will Win?
We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be going for the top of the podium?
Fantasy League Stats
After one round of racing and the first dynamic rider price change this season we have compiled some stats ahead of the team editing window closing before qualifying on Saturday.
