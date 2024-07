Fantasy Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Fantasy Form Guide presented by Five Ten

Who Was Fast In Val di Sole?

Elite Women

Elite Men

Who's Fast in 2024?

Round 1 - Fort William

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:41.424

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:41.985 / +0.561

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:43.255 / +1.831

4th. Camille Balanche: 4:45.381 / +3.957

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:48.651 / +7.227

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:04.264

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 4:06.104 / +1.840

3rd. Finn Iles: 4:06.253 / +1.989

4th. Dakotah Norton: 4:07.353 / +3.089

5th. Luca Shaw: 4:07.943 / +3.679



Round 2 - Bielsko-Biala

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247

Elite Men



1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:55.766

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 / +0.064

3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 / +1.197

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 / +1.560

5th. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 / +1.830



Round 3 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:40.141

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.102

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.946

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:05.523

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.394

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115

4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.234

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261



Round 4 - Val di Sole

Elite Women



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:31.471

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:31.791 / +0.320

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:32.412 / +0.941

4th. Myriam Nicole: 4:35.427 / +3.956

5th. Vali Höll: 4:38.192 / +6.721

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:39.004

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:43.897 / +4.893

3rd. Finn Iles: 3:44.884 / +5.880

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:45.635 / +6.631

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:47.240 / +8.236



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes ("Contest") is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence.

As riders check out the slippery course in Les Gets for this weekend's racing, we have looked through the data to give our best guesses as to who will be the ones to watch at the fifth round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series. Before the riders get into the race for points, here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.Riders battled slick conditions with some incredible runs coming together for the fourth round of the 2024 World Cup series at the iconic venue of Val di Sole.In the first of two comeback wins in Val di Sole, Tahnee Seagrave returned to the top of the podium after putting at least 1.8 seconds into every rider in the first two splits. Seagrave was dominant in the upper part of the course, pulling a gap against the elite women's field that was unmatched despite the best efforts of her rivals. Marine Cabirou found herself in 2nd place, 0.32 back. Monika Hrastnik crossed the line third, 0.941 off the pace.Closing out the weekend's downhill racing in Italy, we witnessed another vintage Amaury Pierron run as he laid down his signature all-or-nothing run to blow apart the top men's race time with a lead of 4.893 seconds against Dakotah Norton. After Norton's run had looked all but unbeatable, Pierron proved why he has so many historic wins with a masterclass on the black snake. Finn Iles continues his strong form in 2024 with another top-three finish.Tahnee Seagrave: 4:31.471Marine Cabirou: 4:31.791 /Monika Hrastnik: 4:32.412 /Myriam Nicole: 4:35.427 /Vali Höll: 4:38.192 /Amaury Pierron: 3:39.004Dakotah Norton: 3:43.897 /Finn Iles: 3:44.884 /Troy Brosnan: 3:45.635 /Loic Bruni: 3:47.240 /Full elite results, here After starting the season in Fort William at the start of May, we are in the second half of the Downhill World Cup season with the racing in Les Gets the fifth of seven rounds in 2024. The 2024 season has seen some incredible racing moments with dominant performances by Vali Höll and Loic Bruni alongside some wild rides, as perfectly demonstrated by Amaury Pierron's near five-second win in Val di Sole.When looking at the women's racing after four rounds, three riders have started 2024 with some big performances. Firstly, Vali Höll, who leads the overall standings and has taken two wins from four rounds of racing. Höll remains unrivalled on a good day. Höll has seen some struggles as crashes and illness saw her go sixth at round two and fifth in the last round in Italy. Tahnee Seagrave has been a near-constant podium threat in 2024, as outside of a crash in Leogang has always been in the top five, even taking the win in Val di Sole. Finally, there is Marine Cabirou, who has always been in the top six and took the round two victory in Poland.The men's racing has seen one dominant force in 2024 as Loic Bruni has yet to drop off the podium while securing two wins from the opening four rounds. Bruni's teammate Finn Iles has also seen some great successes as apart from a 12th-place in Poland has placed either third or second. The big question heading into the first French round will be whether Loris Vergier can fight back from a slower start to 2024 and if Amaury Pierron can follow up his masterclass from Val di Sole.After a tough week battling illness and even a few crashes in Val di Sole, Vali Höll remained the fastest rider this season. Following four rounds of racing, Höll still leads the combined season times with a gap of seven seconds back to Marine Cabirou. A winning run from Tahnee Seagrave put her back in third place, with Anna Newkirk the only other elite woman to complete every qualifying, semi-final and finals run of the season.The elite men's combined season time rankings are getting closer as while Loic Bruni maintains his lead from the start of the season Troy Brosnan is just 5.54 seconds back. After an incredible week in Val di Sole, Amaury Pierron is rapidly closing in on Bruni as he rockets into third, 9.56 back.Ahead of this weekend's racing in France, we have looked through the points in the Fantasy League to highlight some of the lower-priced riders who picked up great results from the first three rounds of the 2024 season.After missing out on finals in the opening two rounds, Lisa Baumann has seen great success in Leogang and Val di Sole. After finishing fourth in the slippery carnage at Leogang and then going tenth in Italy, Baumann could be a great pick for this weekend's racing. Especially, as we are predicting some precipitation to make the greasy track even more challenging for finals. Not only is Baumann on a string of great results, but she is priced at $118,631, making her a good choice to fill out your team if you have some leftover budget.Another potential good pick for this weekend's racing is Luke Meier-Smith, who is hot off second place at last weekend's Enduro World Cup racing. After finding some near-race-winning form last weekend, the multi-discipline talent could be a strong pick for Les Gets, especially as he costs just $35,000 for round five.After taking two wins so far this year and after a strong showing before a finals run crash at Les Gets last year, it's tough to bet against Val Höll. It definitely won't be easy, but we think the World Champ will be back on top of the podium once again as she looks to build momentum into her defence of the rainbow stripe at the end of August.Last year's Les Gets winner, Marine Cabirou, has already shown she can go fastest in 2024 and with the chance for a win on home soil, she will be pushing even harder this weekend. With a tight overall standings battle against Tahnee Seagrave for 2nd place, Cabirou will need the extra points from a top result to push her ahead with just two rounds left after this weekend.With a history of legendary performances in Les Gets and following his ride in Val di Sole, Amaury Pierron is the rider to beat. Can Pierron match the raw speed he found here back in 2019?After securing his first win in Les Gets last year, Benoit Coulanges has struggled to show the same level of ferocious speed. With a return to the track where he celebrated his huge success last year, we think Coulanges will be tough to beat, as he mastered the track in 2023 to beat Andreas Kolb to the line by 0.160 seconds.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above, there were other riders we need to mention as potential top performers for the fifth round this weekend.After coming close multiple times this year, will Les Gets finally see Dakotah Norton take a World Cup win? Norton almost tasted victory in Val di Sole before Amaury Pierron's wild winning run ended a hot seat streak of over an hour in finals.If one rider has shown they have the Les Gets track figured out, it's Monika Hrastnik. Since 2021, Hrastnik has not dropped outside the top five, with her best results being second place at last year's World Cup round in Les Gets. Following a third place in Val di Sole, Hrastnik has already proved she has the podium pace and will be a threat for a top result on Saturday.We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be on the top of the podium?After four rounds of racing, we have compiled some stats ahead of the team editing window closing before qualifying tomorrow.