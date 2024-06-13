Fantasy Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Fantasy Form Guide presented by Five Ten
As riders are checking out the iconic course in Val di Sole for this weekend's racing, we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess as to who will be the ones to watch at the fourth round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series. Before the riders get into the race for points, here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.
Who Was Fast In Leogang?
The familiar course in Leogang provided a real challenge for the world's best as intense rain storms soaked the course before finals, making things slick and unpredictable, especially in the infamous woods in the final half of the track.
After a tough weekend in Poland, Vali Höll returned to dominate on home soil as she crossed the line with a massive winning margin of 7.1 seconds. Securing her second World Cup win of the season, Vali Höll is unmatched on a good day as she made it a perfect weekend in Austria with the fastest times in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. Anna Newkirk also had a great weekend taking second place in finals as well as in qualifying and semi-finals. Newkirk will be one to watch for the rest of the season. Myriam Nicole made her return to the World Cup podium with a third-place finish.
Loic Bruni carries on his incredible form in 2024 as he is yet to finish outside the top two in finals. In a battle against his teammate Finn Iles, Loic Bruni came out on top in Leogang, pulling back over 2.6 seconds through the final three sectors to take a second World Cup victory this season. Despite a thumb injury and only a handful of runs on the course leading up to the race, Finn Iles took home second place ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab.
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 3:40.1412nd.
Anna Newkirk: 3:47.243 / +7.1023rd.
Myriam Nicole: 3:47.980 / +7.839 4th.
Lisa Baumann: 3:48.087 / +7.9465th.
Marine Cabirou: 3:49.848 / +9.707
Elite Men
1st.
Loic Bruni: 3:05.5232nd.
Finn Iles: 3:07.917 / +2.3943rd.
Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:08.638 / +3.115 4th.
Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:08.757 / +3.2345th.
Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.784 / +3.261
Continuing the season on another level compared to the rest of the elite field, Vali Höll and Loic Bruni significantly added to their sector wins after Leogang. Vali Höll almost doubled her sector win total after her home race going from 10 to 19 fastest split times. Loic Bruni increased his total from eight to 13 after the third round of racing. Tahnee Seagrave secured third in the rankings as she holds seven fastest sectors in 2024. Fourth place sees a tie between Luca Shaw and Camille Balanche with six fastest splits each.
Fantasy League Rider Spotlight
Ahead of this weekend's racing in Italy, we have looked through the points in the Fantasy League to highlight some of the lower-priced riders who picked up great results from the first three rounds of the 2024 season. Anna Newkirk
One rider having an incredible start to the season is Anna Newkirk who has risen to fifth in the overall season rankings and featured in every final. Newkirk has found some great speed over the winter, already matching the number of finals she raced across the whole of the 2023 season. Not only has the American racer made it to finals at every time of asking in 2024, but she picked up 2nd place behind Vali Höll in Leogang last weekend. At just $78,478 she is a great choice to fill out your roster of riders. Jakob Jewett
Another racer who has already matched his finals output from 2023 is Pivot Factory Racing's Jakob Jewett. After securing 17th place in Poland, Jewett went on to go 23rd in Leogang, while he is yet to match his career-best World Cup result of 12th in Snowshoe last year, he is showing some great consistency as we head into the middle of the season. Sitting at $128,917 and holding 22 points so far Jewett is another strong choice to fill up your team slots and is the eighth best-value rider in our price-per-point values.
Elite Women's PicksVali Höll
Holding two wins and 19 sector wins in 2024 Vali Höll is carrying on with the almost unstoppable momentum she picked up in 2023. Höll made it a perfect weekend in Leogang picking up wins across qualifying, semi-finals and finals with only Mille Johnset able to best her through one split during the main event. She won in Val di Sole last year and we think she could take another on Saturday. Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou had a tough weekend in Leogang with a 14th place in qualifying, but she came back fighting in finals to take the last spot on the podium in fifth. After taking the win in Poland, Cabirou will want to go better this weekend and with a previous win on this course, she knows what it takes to go fastest here. Tahnee Seagrave
While no one could match Vali Höll at home in Austria last weekend, Tahnee Seagrave was among those giving her a good challenge before crashing out in the steep and slippery woods. Luckily, Tahnee appears to have not picked up any injuries and is back this weekend looking for another top result after placing third in Fort William and fifth in Poland.
Elite Men's PicksLoic Bruni
Alongside Vali Höll, Loic Bruni is another racer who has dominated the conversation in 2024. From his unique bike setup to his incredible pace and results Bruni is the man to beat. So far this season Bruni has only dropped 0.064 seconds to any other competitor over the finish line in finals as he went second by the smallest of margins behind Ronan Dunne in Poland. Bruni has yet to take a win in Val di Sole, but if this season has shown anything, it's that the French racer has been working hard to go fast on tracks that wouldn't normally suit him, as we saw with his victory at Fort William. Oisin O'Callaghan
After a slower start to the season in Fort William, Oisin O'Callaghan is back at the sharp end going 10th at round two and fourth last weekend. With track conditions currently looking greasy, he could be a real contender for the win as he proved he can be unrivalled in these conditions which saw him secure a first win at Snowshoe last year. Loris Vergier
You have to look back to 2018 to see Loris Vergier outside the top five in Val di Sole, as the French racer has seen incredibly consistent results here, podiuming six of the nine times he has visited. After a disappointing 19th in Leogang, Vergier will be pushing extra hard this weekend.
Wildcard Picks
While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above, there were other riders we need to mention as potential top performers for the first round this weekend. Danny Hart
One rider who has also seen some top performance at Val di Sole is Danny Hart who secured his 2016 World Champs title here and has podiumed in five of the 13 finals he's raced here. As the conditions look wet and muddy right now, he could be in for a top showing on his new 2024 setup. Jess Blewitt
Our final pick this week is Jess Blewitt who was riding the closest to Vali Höll in Leogang before crashing in the lower woods. Blewitt secured a career-best third place at Val di Sole last year and going on the pace she showed in Leogang, she could be a threat for the win if she can finish a full run.
Who Do You Think Will Win?
We shared our thoughts and picks for this weekend, but who do you think will be going for the top of the podium?
Fantasy League Stats
After three rounds of racing, we have compiled some stats ahead of the team editing window closing before qualifying tomorrow
