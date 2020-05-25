Fantasy Trivia Round 1 Winner Announced + Answers to All 15 Questions

May 25, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.

Almost 10,000 of you participated in the first round of trivia, with an impressive 7 people getting 12 out of 15 answers correct for 600 out of a possible 750 points and @welshie911 coming away with the win in the random draw with the Round 1 Prize from Bontrager and 100% valued at $750 USD! Congratulations @welshie911. See how YOU did in the standings by clicking here.


The Prizes


Round 1 Prize
DH Fantasy Trivia

This round's winner @welshie911 comes away with a trail-tested Bontrager Blaze WaveCel mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, valued at $300 USD, and Bontrager Rally Shoes, a dedicated clipless mountain shoe for the most demanding trail riders, valued at $150 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey and Short with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove valued at $34.50.


Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Currently it's a 7-person tie for first place, with 8 rounds still to come!

Prismatic Pearl is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.


Round 1 Answers

What’s the middle name of the DH racer with the most Round 1 wins?


Laura
Stephanie
Holmes
They haven't got a middle name


There's only been one opening round DH race where just a single rider with a Top 10 number plate finished in the Top 10. Who was that rider?


Troy Brosnan
Danny Hart
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Missy Giove
Steve Peat
Sabrina Jonnier
Connor Fearon
Sam Hill
Emmeline Ragot


What pressure was Chris Kovarik running in his tires when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?


34 psi front and 38 psi rear
16 psi front and 20 psi rear
21 psi front and 22 psi rear
18 psi front and 25 rear


How many opening round World Cup DH races have Trek athletes won?


1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8


What colour were the forks of Tomas Misser’s 1994 prototype Klein bike at the Cap D’Ail opening round?


Gold
Pink
Red
Black
Oil Slick
Purple/Green
Yellow
Blue
Silver
Purple

The opening round was supposed to be in Lousã, Portugal this year. What’s the best ever World Cup finish by a Portugese rider?


10th
50th
33rd
46th
47th
18th
4th


How many times has the winner of the opening round gone on to win the overall?


3
9
12
15
18
23


Who was the first Trek athlete to podium at a World Cup DH?


Tracy Moseley
Andrew Shandro
Aaron Gwin
Justin Leov
Wade Bootes
Scott Sharples


What colour jersey did Rob Warner wear in the 2004 opening round?


Black with no logos
White(ish)
White with green stripes
Pink
Red and orange
Yellow


After winning qualifying, at the opening round of the WC in 2006, what time did Mick Hannah predict he would do in finals?


High 2:22
Low 2:20
2:29 even
2:26 ish


Which year did opening round podium rider Sam Hill go on to smash the Dirt Magazine test track, the 1:04?


2003
2005
2007
2009
2011


Which two riders, 9 years apart, have crashed at the same corner of the opening rounds of the World Cup?


Steve Peat and Amaury Pierron
Nico Voullioz and Mick Hannah
Sabrina Jonnier and Tahnee Seagrave
Sam Hill and Loris Vergier


According to Alex Rankin, how many slaps to the face can Cedric Gracia take?


None
3
4
20
Infinite


What song was playing when Aaron Gwin won in Losinj in 2018?


Surfin’ USA
Born in the USA
Kids in America
American Girl


Which manufacturer's hat did the winner of the opening round in 2010 wear on the podium?


Truvativ
Trek
Red Bull
Giant
Pinkbike
Gamut
NASA



Stay tuned for Round 2 next week! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!




The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
83786 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
70958 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
51933 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
51863 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
51453 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
51257 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
45507 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
42444 views

15 Comments

  • 7 0
 For completely guessing at all of them, I got a surprising amount of answers right.
  • 4 0
 For the question “How many opening round World Cup DH races have Trek athletes won?” did anyone else get the following wins?
(1) Tracy Moseley: Peitermaritzburg 2009
(2) Tracy Moseley: Peitermaritzburg 2011
(3) Aaron Gwin: Peitermaritzburg 2011
(4) Rachel Atherton: Lourdes 2016
(5) Rachel Atherton: Lourdes 2017

Also, as many people have pointed out in the last comment section, the last question “Which manufacturer’s hat did the winner of the opening round in 2010 wear on the podium?" has two possible answer choices. Rachel Atherton was wearing a Redbull hat and Greg Minnaar was wearing a Gamut hat. If the correct answer is based on technicality, does Redbull not count as a “manufacturer”?
  • 1 0
 Yes the correct answer to that question is 5 not 4. @brianpark or other staffer please double check and make the correction!
  • 4 0
 Prizes are cool, and with the season gone you gotta make lemonade with the corona lemons. But these trivia questions are fucking lame. I will cherish the 2021 World Cup and fantasy season
  • 4 0
 Congrats @welshie911! This was hard. I don't know how you did it.
  • 3 0
 You know its too hard when out of 10,000 people 0 got them all right
  • 1 0
 Wouldn't be fun if everybody got it right?
  • 2 0
 I got a lot more of these wrong than I suspected ????
  • 2 0
 I got all the ones I thought I knew for sure wrong.
  • 2 0
 People like me make the top 99% possible!
  • 1 0
 And me!
  • 2 0
 I was surprised when Fooker pedals weren’t included in the grand prize.
  • 2 0
 Well I guessed one correct answer
  • 1 1
 Somehow I got 10 right which is a miracle, to be perfectly honest. Only knew 2 for sure.
  • 1 0
 Whoops, only got 8 right. Missed the 750 max points part. Tough questions!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010472
Mobile Version of Website