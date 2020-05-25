Fantasy Trivia Round 1 Winner Announced + Answers to All 15 Questions

@welshie911

The Prizes

Round 1 Prize

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.



Currently it's a 7-person tie for first place, with 8 rounds still to come!

Prismatic Pearl is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program

Round 1 Answers

While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.Almost 10,000 of you participated in the first round of trivia, with an impressive 7 people getting 12 out of 15 answers correct for 600 out of a possible 750 points andcoming away with the win in the random draw with the Round 1 Prize from Bontrager and 100% valued at $750 USD! Congratulations. See how YOU did in the standings by clicking here This round's winnercomes away with a trail-tested Bontrager Blaze WaveCel mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, valued at $300 USD, and Bontrager Rally Shoes , a dedicated clipless mountain shoe for the most demanding trail riders, valued at $150 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey and Short with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove valued at $34.50.

What’s the middle name of the DH racer with the most Round 1 wins?

They haven't got a middle name

LauraStephanieHolmes

There's only been one opening round DH race where just a single rider with a Top 10 number plate finished in the Top 10. Who was that rider?

Connor Fearon

Troy BrosnanDanny HartAnne-Caroline ChaussonMissy GioveSteve PeatSabrina JonnierSam HillEmmeline Ragot

What pressure was Chris Kovarik running in his tires when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?

18 psi front and 25 rear

34 psi front and 38 psi rear16 psi front and 20 psi rear21 psi front and 22 psi rear

How many opening round World Cup DH races have Trek athletes won?

4

What colour were the forks of Tomas Misser’s 1994 prototype Klein bike at the Cap D’Ail opening round?

Gold

PinkRedBlackOil SlickPurple/GreenYellowBlueSilverPurple

The opening round was supposed to be in Lousã, Portugal this year. What’s the best ever World Cup finish by a Portugese rider?

18th

10th50th33rd46th47th4th

How many times has the winner of the opening round gone on to win the overall?

9

12151823

Who was the first Trek athlete to podium at a World Cup DH?

Scott Sharples

Tracy MoseleyAndrew ShandroAaron GwinJustin LeovWade Bootes

What colour jersey did Rob Warner wear in the 2004 opening round?

White(ish)

Black with no logosWhite with green stripesPinkRed and orangeYellow

After winning qualifying, at the opening round of the WC in 2006, what time did Mick Hannah predict he would do in finals?

High 2:22

Low 2:202:29 even2:26 ish

Which year did opening round podium rider Sam Hill go on to smash the Dirt Magazine test track, the 1:04?

2007

2003200520092011

Which two riders, 9 years apart, have crashed at the same corner of the opening rounds of the World Cup?

Sam Hill and Loris Vergier

Steve Peat and Amaury PierronNico Voullioz and Mick HannahSabrina Jonnier and Tahnee Seagrave

According to Alex Rankin, how many slaps to the face can Cedric Gracia take?

4

None20Infinite

What song was playing when Aaron Gwin won in Losinj in 2018?

Born in the USA

Surfin’ USAKids in AmericaAmerican Girl

Which manufacturer's hat did the winner of the opening round in 2010 wear on the podium?

Gamut

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

TruvativTrekRed BullGiantPinkbikeNASAStay tuned for Round 2 next week! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!