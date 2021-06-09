Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Ahead of Round 3 - Leogang XC World Cup 2021

Prizes

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



May 13, 2021 // Leogang, Austria



Prize to be announced.





05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany

05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France

08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA



The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.Good luck!