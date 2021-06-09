Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Ahead of Round 3 - Leogang XC World Cup 2021

Jun 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes


Third Round Prize
May 13, 2021 // Leogang, Austria

Prize to be announced.





IMPORTANT: Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



6 Comments

  • 10 0
 not gonna say it... not gonna say it... release the dh
  • 2 0
 Ah yes, the usual way to check the Fantasy XC team... Wait for the 'last chance...' article to come out, as the linkn on the fantasy site doesn't work.

Interestingly some were complaining they couldn't see the DH link the other day, are different phones/tablets showing different Fantasy options? My Android shows Enduro and DH only
  • 1 0
 DH is still saying "coming soon" after to click through. There are just articles on how @dolores whipped our backsides last year.
  • 3 0
 I hear Wyn is starting the DH fantasy league....

In all seriousness though...come on PB....let us play....we wanna play....

Why are you making us have to go out and ride instead? Whhhyyyyy????
  • 5 0
 DH Duh!
  • 1 0
 Downhill fantasy?????????

Post a Comment



