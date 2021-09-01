Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Ahead of Round 5 - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2021

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM
XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox
SID Ultimate, RockShox
Reverb AXS, SRAM
Level ULT brakes. Details here
.
Fourth Round PrizeSeptember 4, 2021 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland
The winner of the fifth round will walk away with a RockShox
SID Ultimate fork. Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in a stiff, lightweight 35mm chassis, and equipped with the lightest performance damper SRAM has ever made - Charger™ Race D. More details here
.
IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.
2021 Race Schedule:
05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA
Good luck!
