Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Ahead of Round 8 - Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

We're heading into the eighth round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 12,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the eighth round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.
Sound good? Get your team on the start line for round eight!
Round 8 PrizeSnowshoe, USA
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a set of SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset
.
For the Ultimate, we held nothing back. Our engineers sculpted the finest materials — titanium and carbon fiber — to make this our lightest four-piston brake ever. Power, modulation and lever feel set a new standard. Personalization is quick and intuitive. And for performance — well, our test riders didn’t dub it the “Mini-Code” for nothing.
• More caliper stiffness and a new pad compound with bite.
• Pivot bearings for crisp lever feel and a fatigue-free ride.
• SRAM's best power to weight ratio in a four-piston brake.
Learn more here
.
As well as Bontrager XXX Mountain Bike Shoe RRP $399.99
• For the off-road racer who wants the absolute best in comfort, performance, and style.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
Good luck!
