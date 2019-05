Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Before Albstadt

Grand Prize

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.





Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a RockShox SID Ultimate . The SID Ultimate is packed with all the characteristics that elite XC racers demand — gram savings, DebonAir™ air spring technology, the Charger™ 2 RLC Damper and race-proven Maxima Plush fluid. A complete race day performance driven package. The new Signature SID Blue color option offers up another benefit that’s even harder to pin down — style.





Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.



We're heading into the first round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 10,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the first round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize. There are prizes for each round, but now's the best time to enter a team so that you'll be in the running to win the Grand Prize!If you don't know who to pick, check out the Start List , our Analysis article , and our predictions in the Pinkbike Primer Sound good? Build your team today!In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that youare shoulder-hopping your choices.You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working,change your whole team out after every race.We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!Good luck!