Fantasy XC League: Last Chance to Change Your Team - Val Di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the fifth round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 10,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the fourth round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

Sound good? Get your team on the start line for round five!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.



Round 5 Prize
Val Di Sole, Italy

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with:

- Sram G2 Ultimate brakes, "For the Ultimate, we held nothing back. Our engineers sculpted the finest materials — titanium and carbon fiber — to make this our lightest four-piston brake ever. Power, modulation and lever feel set a new standard."
- Bontrager Blaze Wave Cell helmet, MSRP $299.99
- Bontrager Ion Pro RT Front Light, MSRP $119.99




3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC Bontrager SRAM Trek World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
74100 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
69032 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
62666 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
51611 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
46232 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
40715 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38597 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37347 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016085
Mobile Version of Website