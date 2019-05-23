FANTASY

Fantasy XC League: Prize Announced for Round 2 - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 23, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the first round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 10,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the second round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

Sound good? Get your team on the start line for round two!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.



Round 1 Prize
Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a set of SRAM Level Ultimate brakes worth USD: $300 / Euro: €324. Level Ultimate is the master of two forces — power and weight — in one sleek, durable design. In this build, we took every gram to task. Carbon-fiber lever blades for crisp, clean pulls. A new two-piece, two-piston caliper for superior heat management and smooth piston actuation. With Ultimate, total control is at your fingertips.

• Modern XC power for today’s most demanding races.
• Pivot bearings offer crisp lever feel and a fatigue-free ride.
• Engineered for easy installation and maintenance.

Learn more here.



3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


