Fantasy XC League: Prize Announced for Round 4 - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Jul 9, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the fourth round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 10,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the fourth round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

Sound good? Get your team on the start line for round four!




Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.



Round 4 Prize
Les Gets, France

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Rockshox Reverb Stealth.
[PI=17412685width=text ][/PI]



3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC SRAM Trek XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
100638 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
95032 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
63764 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
63717 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
56921 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
53563 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
48506 views
Carnage at Mountain of Hell as Bottleneck Leads to Huge Pile Up
37804 views

1 Comment

  • + 3
 It will be win to not win this round, don't need another saggy and soggy 'verb. Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038095
Mobile Version of Website