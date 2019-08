Fantasy XC League: Prizes Announced for Round 6 - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.





Round 6 Prize

RockShox Reverb Stealth

We’ve taken the RockShox Reverb family to new heights, recently with Reverb AXS™, and now with the new Reverb Stealth. Redesigned internals provide effortless actuation and increased reliability featuring new Vent Valve Technology.

With reduced overall post lengths and new travel options, riders of all shapes and sizes benefit from more travel than ever before. The new Reverb Stealth redefines what it means to simply go up and down.



- NEW Features Vent Valve Technology for super simple service if the need arises

- NEW Travel options 175mm and 200mm

- NEW Shorter overall post length







Bontrager Blaze Wave Cell helmet ,



A trail-tested mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, any time.



MSRP $299.99



Bontrager Ion Pro RT Front Light ,



A USB-rechargeable front light with five modes for day and night and enough power to light up the full width of any trail.



MSRP $119.99



3-Day Blackout Period

Unlimited Trades

Injury Icon

Office Leagues

Employees at Trek, RockShox and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.



The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

We're heading into the sixth round of the Fantasy XC Presented by Trek and SRAM. So far over 12,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup XC team to be in the running to walk home with a Top Fuel Carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!Read on to see the prizes up for grabs during the sixth round, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.Sound good? Get your team on the start line for round six!Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with:In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that youare shoulder-hopping your choices.You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working,change your whole team out after every race.We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!Good luck!