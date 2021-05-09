Fantasy XC League Results: Albstadt - Round 1

May 9, 2021
The results are in for the first round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Nove Mesto next weekend.




XC World Cup Round One Prize
Fantasy XC League



@Remgir's Round 1 team
First Place:

@Remgir picked the best team for this round and received 1020 points and walks away with a SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit.

@Remgir is also now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


