FANTASY

Fantasy XC League Results - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the first round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the second round at Nove Mesto next weekend.

@mestapho's Round 1 team

@mestapho picked the best team for this round and received 982 points and walks away with a [RockShox SID Ultimate.


Overall Points Leader
Round 1 - Albstadt

@mestapho is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
57668 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
43252 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
40639 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
39467 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
35020 views
5 Things We Learned at EWS Madeira 2019
32593 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?
31860 views
Innsbruck Bans Downhill Bikes from Public Transport
31073 views

2 Comments

  • + 4
 Wow!! Awesome!! Cannot believe I had the top team.
  • + 1
 It's not like it will change my standing a whole lot, but the points were incorrectly assigned to one of my riders. It does point to a database issue that you might want to double check.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026635
Mobile Version of Website