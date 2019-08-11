Fantasy XC League Results - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the sixth round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the seventh round in Snowshoe.

@lhommeleo 's Round 6 team

@lhommeleo picked the best team for this round and received 1140 points and walks away with RockShox Reverb Stealth, Bontrager Blaze Wave Cell helmet and Bontrager Ion Pro RT Front Light.


Overall Points Leader
Round 6 - Lenzerheide

@piperalbrecht is still in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC Bontrager SRAM Trek Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
83325 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
77882 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
75700 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
66414 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
64827 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
58310 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
54680 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
53286 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 50 points, just one different rider. Damn so close but yet so far.
  • + 1
 20 points less for me ???? 1120

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020341
Mobile Version of Website