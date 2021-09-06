Fantasy XC League Results: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2021 - Round 6

Sep 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the sixth round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round six prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round in Snowshoe.




XC World Cup Round Six Prize
Fantasy XC League



@ AidsB 's Round 6 team
First Place:

@ AidsB picked the best team for this round and received 1100 points and walks away with a RockShox SID Ultimate fork

@BikeUp33 is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


  • 1 0
 So close! same team, bar one rider! 60 points off and 20 places. Well done AidsB

