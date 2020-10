Fantasy XC League Results: Who Won Round 3 & the Trek Top Fuel Grand Prize - Leogang XC World Champs

Overall Winner: Fantasy XC League

Grand Prize

After three rounds, it’s @dolores Trek Top Fuel with RockShox Sid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes, Bontrager Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.

World Champs / Final Round Prize

October 10, 2020 // Leogang, Austria

@fabdeffab228's Round 3 team was the fastest on the line in Leogang, but it wasn't enough for the overall. @fabdeffab228 SRAM's GX Drivetrain .

picked the best team for this round and received 970 points and walks away with

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

The results are in for the final round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after a short and intense battle for the grand prize. In a year where we weren't sure if we were going to get any racing, we feel pretty lucky to have gotten three cross-country Olympic distance races in less than three weeks. There's nothing like live racing!There were thousands of you that played along, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy XC winner for 2020?