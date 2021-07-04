Fantasy XC League Results: Les Gets - Round 4

Jul 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fourth round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round four prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Val Di Sole in August.




XC World Cup Round Four Prize
Fantasy XC League



@Gella8 's Round 4 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with 10 teams getting 1060 points. In the draw, it was @Gella8 who came out ahead and walks away with a SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit.

@BikeUp33 is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
101309 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
100708 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75997 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
64498 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59953 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56745 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
52669 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
50970 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008042
Mobile Version of Website