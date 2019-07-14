Fantasy XC League Results - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Jul 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fourth round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the fourth round at Val Di Sole.

@BuffaloWally 's Round 4 team

@BuffaloWally picked the best team for this round and received 1010 points and walks away with a Rockshox Reverb Stealth.


Overall Points Leader
Round 4 - Les Gets

@piperalbrecht is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


