Fantasy XC League Results - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

The results are in for the fourth round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking
. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team
ahead of the fourth round at Val Di Sole.
@BuffaloWally
@BuffaloWally 's Round 4 team
picked the best team for this round and received 1010 points and walks away with a Rockshox Reverb Stealth
.
Overall Points LeaderRound 4 - Les Gets@piperalbrecht
is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek
Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox
Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM
XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
MENTIONS: @trek
/ @SramMedia
0 Comments
Post a Comment