Fantasy XC League Results: Nove Mesto - Round 1

The results are in for the first round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking
.
Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team
ahead of the next round on Sunday.
XC World Cup Round One PrizeFantasy XC League
@RobkeVDH First Place:
@RobkeVDH picked the best team for this round and received 840 points and walks away with a set of SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes.
is now also in the lead to win the overall prize of a Trek
Top Fuel with RockShox
Sid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM
XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes, Bontrager
Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.
2020 Race Schedule:
01.10.2020 XC World Cup #1 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
04.10.2020 XC World Cup #2 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
05-11.10.2020 World Championships - Leogang, Austria
Good luck!
