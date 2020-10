Fantasy XC League Results: Nove Mesto - Round 1

XC World Cup Round One Prize

@RobkeVDH's Round 1 team First Place:



@RobkeVDH SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes . picked the best team for this round and received 840 points and walks away with a set of

2020 Race Schedule:



01.10.2020 XC World Cup #1 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

04.10.2020 XC World Cup #2 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

05-11.10.2020 World Championships - Leogang, Austria

The results are in for the first round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round on Sunday.is now also in the lead to win the overall prize of aTop Fuel withSid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS,XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes,Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.Good luck!