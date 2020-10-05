Fantasy XC League Results: Nove Mesto - Round 2

The results are in for the second round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at World Champs this week.




XC World Cup Round Two Prize
Fantasy XC League



@juanpedro94's Round 2 team
First Place:

@juanpedro94 picked the best team for this round and received 1170 points and walks away with a SRAM's AXS Dropper Post.

@dolores is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Trek Top Fuel with RockShox Sid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes, Bontrager Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.




2020 Race Schedule:

01.10.2020 XC World Cup #1 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
04.10.2020 XC World Cup #2 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
05-11.10.2020 World Championships - Leogang, Austria

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



