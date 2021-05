Fantasy XC League Results: Nove Mesto - Round 2

XC World Cup Round Two Prize

@benporteous1's Round 2 team First Place:



@benporteous1 SRAM's AXS Dropper Post . picked the best team for this round and received 1110 points and walks away with

SRAM

RockShox

RockShox

SRAM

2021 Race Schedule:



05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany

05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France

08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA



The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

The results are in for the second round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Leogang in June.is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuringXX1 Eagle AXS,SID Ultimate,Reverb AXS,Level ULT brakesGood luck!