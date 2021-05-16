Fantasy XC League Results: Nove Mesto - Round 2

May 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the second round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round one prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Leogang in June.




XC World Cup Round Two Prize
Fantasy XC League



@benporteous1's Round 2 team
First Place:

@benporteous1 picked the best team for this round and received 1110 points and walks away with SRAM's AXS Dropper Post.

@XCmtbracer101 is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
78202 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
62888 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
51010 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
48689 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41157 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
39237 views
Now Closed: Pinkbike Academy Season 2 - Launch Your Riding Career with Monster Energy, A Pro Contract with Orbea & $25,000
33706 views
We Are One Composites Drops Teaser Info About Made-in-Canada Carbon Frame
33152 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Username checks out
  • 1 0
 Whoosh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007634
Mobile Version of Website