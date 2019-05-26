FANTASY

Fantasy XC League Results - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 26, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the second round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the third round at Vallnord on July 7.

@nils2017 Round 2 team

@nils2017 picked the best team for this round and received 1065 points and walks away with a set of SRAM Level Ultimate brakes worth USD: $300 / Euro: €324.


Overall Points Leader
Round 2 - Nove Mesto

@piperalbrecht is now in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


8 Comments

  • + 1
 Wow awesome going - I couldn't even pick a team as good as yours AFTER the race! Anyway back to the proper competition next weekend. At least I know who is who in the downhill.
  • + 1
 So many people good at this game! Last week 1st place was won with 982 points, this week it doesn't even put you in the top 100! I'm sitting pretty in 37th overall, roll on Andorra.
  • + 1
 I'm at 900th overall. I got 850points this round, crazy!
  • + 2
 Congrats @nils2017!
I picked the same riders as you Smile
  • + 1
 thanks
  • + 1
 how to decide who won if the participants chose the same riders?
  • + 1
 The official rules say: "In the event of a tie (multiple entrants with the same total number of points) the top overall teams will be drawn at random to determine winner."
  • + 1
 it would be more honest to give victory to the one who first chose his team

