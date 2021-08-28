Fantasy XC League Results: Val di Sole World Championships - Round 5

Aug 28, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the fifth round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round five prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Lenzerheide next weekend.




XC World Cup Round Five Prize
Fantasy XC League



@elnekin 's Round 5 team
First Place:

It was a tie for first place with 2 teams getting 899 points. In the draw, it was @elnekin who came out ahead and walks away with a SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle Upgrade kit + Rockshox SID SL Ultimate fork

@BikeUp33 is still in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



