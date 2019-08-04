Fantasy XC League Results - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fifth round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking. Rosters will be unlocked soon so you can swap out your team ahead of the sixth round in Lenzerheide next weekend.

@Andraf 's Round 5 team

@Andraf picked the best team for this round and received 879 points and walks away with Sram G2 Ultimate brakes, Bontrager Blaze Wave Cell helmet and Bontrager Ion Pro RT Front Light.


Overall Points Leader
Round 5 - Val di Sole

@piperalbrecht is still in the lead for the title of overall Fantasy XC Champion and the Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


