Fantasy XC League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

after an intense battle for the grand prize.
There were thousands of you that played along, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy XC winner for 2021?
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
Overall Winner: Fantasy XC League
After seven rounds, it’s @BikeUp33
that takes the overall with 6342 points and will be receiving a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM
XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox
SID Ultimate, RockShox
Reverb AXS, SRAM
Level ULT brakes
Final Round Prize
Snowshoe, USA
@B-LineRacing 's Round 7 team
It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 1090 points. In the draw, it was @B-LineRacing
that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Zipp wheels
.
