Fantasy XC League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

Sep 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the final round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize.

There were thousands of you that played along, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy XC winner for 2021?



Overall Winner: Fantasy XC League




Grand Prize
Season Overall

After seven rounds, it’s @BikeUp33 that takes the overall with 6342 points and will be receiving a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



Final Round Prize
Snowshoe, USA



@B-LineRacing 's Round 7 team
It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 1090 points. In the draw, it was @B-LineRacing that came out ahead and walks away with a set of Zipp wheels.




The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



