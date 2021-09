Fantasy XC League Results: Who Won the Final Round & the Grand Prize

Overall Winner: Fantasy XC League

Grand Prize

Final Round Prize

Snowshoe, USA

It was a tie for first place with two teams getting 1090 points. In the draw, it was that came out ahead and walks away with a set of

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

The results are in for the final round of the XC Fantasy League. See who took home the prize for the best team this round and check out how you did in the Global ranking after an intense battle for the grand prize.There were thousands of you that played along, but in the end, there can be only one winner. So, who is the overall Fantasy XC winner for 2021?After seven rounds, it’sthat takes the overall with 6342 points and will be receiving a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuringXX1 Eagle AXS,SID Ultimate,Reverb AXS,Level ULT brakes