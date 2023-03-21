Video: Farewell To The High Country

Filmmaker, athlete, and ambassador Peter Wojnar
is constantly drawn to the alpine. Whether to ride, to shoot, or just to take in the feeling of being there—something about the landscape above treeline keeps calling him back.
But between a gradual reveal in the summer as BC’s thick snowpack melts and an abrupt end with autumn’s first snowfall, it never feels like enough. Throughout the summer, it’s a playground where big days, long distances, and short nights are the norm. But when it looks like the season might be coming to a close… it’s nice to go say goodbye.
