Video: Farewell To The High Country

Mar 21, 2023
Filmmaker, athlete, and ambassador Peter Wojnar is constantly drawn to the alpine. Whether to ride, to shoot, or just to take in the feeling of being there—something about the landscape above treeline keeps calling him back.




But between a gradual reveal in the summer as BC’s thick snowpack melts and an abrupt end with autumn’s first snowfall, it never feels like enough. Throughout the summer, it’s a playground where big days, long distances, and short nights are the norm. But when it looks like the season might be coming to a close… it’s nice to go say goodbye.


Peter Wojnar rides his Process 134 CR DL in the BC High Country




British Columbia

Videos Kona Peter Wojnar


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Getting pounded in SW CO right now Going to be interesting seeing when we finally get to ride high country this year
  • 1 0
 Sneaky releasing this in March! I cherish those alpine months of the season! Beautiful edit Woj.





