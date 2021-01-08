Farr Launches the Headspace 35 Stem

Farr has launched its first mountain bike product with the retro-inspired Headspace 35 stem.
After a positive reaction to their gravel/bikepacking Headspace stem, Farr has created a shorter and burlier version that has a stronger focus on mountain biking. The Headspace 35 comes in a 50mm length and despite what the name may suggest it will fit both 35mm and 31.8mm bars. Although if you want to use it with smaller 31.8mm bars, you will need to buy Farr's shim set which will be available separately.
The 50mm Headspace 35 has a zero degree rise and a 40mm stack height. One thing you will have to keep in mind with the Headspace 35 is the wide clamping area; because of its wider design the stem will need a clamping are of at least 85mm.
The Farr Headspace 35 uses a forged alloy and CNC construction with a claimed weight of 142 grams. Farr expects the stems to be available from March for $105 and you can find out more here
