Farr Launches the Headspace 35 Stem

Jan 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Farr has launched its first mountain bike product with the retro-inspired Headspace 35 stem.

After a positive reaction to their gravel/bikepacking Headspace stem, Farr has created a shorter and burlier version that has a stronger focus on mountain biking. The Headspace 35 comes in a 50mm length and despite what the name may suggest it will fit both 35mm and 31.8mm bars. Although if you want to use it with smaller 31.8mm bars, you will need to buy Farr's shim set which will be available separately.

The 50mm Headspace 35 has a zero degree rise and a 40mm stack height. One thing you will have to keep in mind with the Headspace 35 is the wide clamping area; because of its wider design the stem will need a clamping are of at least 85mm.


The Farr Headspace 35 uses a forged alloy and CNC construction with a claimed weight of 142 grams. Farr expects the stems to be available from March for $105 and you can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Press Releases Stems


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
97272 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
91084 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
71109 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
66512 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
58901 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
55886 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
53020 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
44685 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Nice but costs Farr too much if you ask me
  • 2 0
 The rearward clamp holes are a BIG engineering no-no. Right in the center of the stress (from underneath)
  • 2 0
 Why are the clamps so farr apart?
  • 1 0
 not really lighter and surely can’t be stronger. Hmmm... meh.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007677
Mobile Version of Website