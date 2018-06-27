Fasst Company Announces Flexx Handlebar

PRESS RELEASE: Fasst Company
Introducing Fasst Company's new Flexx mountain bike handlebar. When the trails get rough and you demand every last drop of performance out of yourself and your mountain bike look no further than Fasst Company's Flexx handlebars to help push you further. Flexx Handlebars absorb shock and vibration, isolating your body, allowing you to ride longer and with more control.TECH SPECS
Weight, although a nuisance, is often worthwhile to reach an end goal. Think of the necessities you carry when you ride. A trail pack with first aid gear (200g+), spare tube (185g), phone (130g), GPS unit (30-130g), water bottles (16-20oz), the list goes on and on, adding a few grams here and there. Necessary for a responsible and measured ride, but aiding in performance? Probably not. Flexx Handlebars will add about a 100g over most traditional handlebars. Arguably the most valuable 100g you've ever added. Flexx Handlebars will literally take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before.
Rise: 25mm
Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm
Weight: 430grams
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5*
Back sweep: 8*
Materials: American Made UD carbon, 7075 Aluminum, Ti-6Al-4V
Effective suspension travel: 5*, length of bar dictates overall travel.
Elastomer included: Soft, medium, hard compression and rebound.
$499.99 USD
Made in Utah. Made in the U.S.A.
Learn more about the Flexx mountain bike handlebar hereLorin always looking to improve his local trails. Camera gear: Keeping it simple (Sony FS5 Raw Camera with Atomos Shogun Inferno Recorder) while shooting the action out on the trail Lorin putting his new Fasst Co. Flexx handlebars to the test on Grafton Mesa near Rockville, Utah.
RIDER: Lorin Whitaker
of Springdale, Utah
CINEMATOGRAPHER: Miguel A. Santana
My buddy has a pair, it made a noticeable difference in reducing engine vibration in particular.
