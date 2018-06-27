PRESS RELEASES

Fasst Company Announces Flexx Handlebar

Jun 27, 2018
by Miguel Santana  
Ride long. Ride hard. Ride Fasst!

by MASFOTOGRAPHIA
PRESS RELEASE: Fasst Company

Introducing Fasst Company's new Flexx mountain bike handlebar. When the trails get rough and you demand every last drop of performance out of yourself and your mountain bike look no further than Fasst Company's Flexx handlebars to help push you further. Flexx Handlebars absorb shock and vibration, isolating your body, allowing you to ride longer and with more control.

flexx handlebar

TECH SPECS

Weight, although a nuisance, is often worthwhile to reach an end goal. Think of the necessities you carry when you ride. A trail pack with first aid gear (200g+), spare tube (185g), phone (130g), GPS unit (30-130g), water bottles (16-20oz), the list goes on and on, adding a few grams here and there. Necessary for a responsible and measured ride, but aiding in performance? Probably not. Flexx Handlebars will add about a 100g over most traditional handlebars. Arguably the most valuable 100g you've ever added. Flexx Handlebars will literally take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before.

Rise: 25mm
Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm
Weight: 430grams
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5*
Back sweep: 8*
Materials: American Made UD carbon, 7075 Aluminum, Ti-6Al-4V
Effective suspension travel: 5*, length of bar dictates overall travel.
Elastomer included: Soft, medium, hard compression and rebound.
$499.99 USD


Made in Utah. Made in the U.S.A.

Learn more about the Flexx mountain bike handlebar here

Shredding morning light

Lorin always looking to improve his local trails. Camera gear: Keeping it simple (Sony FS5 Raw Camera with Atomos Shogun Inferno Recorder) while shooting the action out on the trail

Lorin putting his new Fasst Co. Flexx handlebars to the test on Grafton Mesa near Rockville, Utah.


RIDER: Lorin Whitaker of Springdale, Utah
CINEMATOGRAPHER: Miguel A. Santana

20 Comments

  • + 7
 an industry going crazy.... first superstiff everything up... then add some primitive non-ergonomic quad suspension bars, squirmy plus tires, super wide slow rims, and add an electric motor as well since new ppl riding mtb nowdays are hopeless professionals. btw there is another company making those... for few years... i think they are out of business.
  • + 1
 Is it April again already?
  • + 7
 I came for the comments
  • + 2
 Saw one of these last month at Angel Fire on a guy's enduro bike. He loved it. Said eliminated hand numbness and arm pump for him. He said it's NOTHING like the Girvin flexstem of the past. I did not get to try it.
  • + 5
 ......$500 buys a lot of weed.
  • + 3
 Weed huh? Ill buy your $500 dollars for $400. Take it or leave it.
  • + 1
 good deal
  • + 2
 But not 430g of weed!
  • + 0
 I quite like these much simpler forms of minimal suspension that look back to the pre-suspension era in the late 80's and early 90's. I don't remember anyone trying this approach. I do have a '92 Alsop Softride Powercurve with their flex stem. Its awesome for gravel and XC. I also have an RS suspension post and a freshly serviced Post Moderne suspension post I swap between my classic hard tails sometimes. I don't see the point of this for bikes with suspension forks but I like it as a retro upgrade on classic restification builds.
  • + 1
 Seems like a terrible idea! Having used those flex stems in the early 90s, I personally don't like the idea of making the interface with the bike flexy and unpredictable.
  • + 2
 I'm really not sure about this one. Shouldn't suspension + natural flex of the bars do enough of this??
  • + 1
 They've been making these for MX for a while now: fasstco.com

My buddy has a pair, it made a noticeable difference in reducing engine vibration in particular.
  • + 3
 nice try it's a bit late for April Fools!!!
  • + 1
 I wouldn't be surprised to find a flexing handlebar on MBA circa 1996,but not on 2018. Bonkers.
  • + 2
 I've been anxiously awaiting the return of elastomers in a bike product!
  • + 1
 I hope they release crank arms *fingers crossed*
  • + 0
 $500 and they arent even carbon. Why does the one piece carbon stem and bar combo sound a little more practical now?
  • + 2
 lol no please stop
  • + 1
 Next please...
  • + 0
 This looks like a specialized style "innovation"

