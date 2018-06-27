Fasst Company Announces Flexx Handlebar

PRESS RELEASE: Fasst Company

TECH SPECS

Shredding morning light

Lorin always looking to improve his local trails. Camera gear: Keeping it simple (Sony FS5 Raw Camera with Atomos Shogun Inferno Recorder) while shooting the action out on the trail

Lorin putting his new Fasst Co. Flexx handlebars to the test on Grafton Mesa near Rockville, Utah.