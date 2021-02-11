Fasst Company Releases Alloy Version of Flexx Handlebar

Tech specs (Enduro Alloy):

Rise: 25mm

Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm

Weight: 550grams

Width: 800mm

Upsweep: 5°

Backsweep: 8° or 12° options available

Effective suspension travel: 5°, length of bar dictates overall travel

Fasst Company has updated the Flexx handlebar collection by adding an alloy option, which weighs 110 g more than the carbon version but costs $100 less at $324.99.The bars are shock absorbing and Fasst says they will "take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before." They work by pivoting at two bushing joints that are fitted with interchangeable elastomers that allow riders to tune the bars’ firmness and ride feel. The joints are designed to flex in the direction in which a rider’s arms bend, but not in the steering axis, with the goal of proving damping without affecting steering precision.The Flexx handlebar is available in both enduro and downhill versions, the differences being that the enduro version comes at 800 mm while the downhill version measures 810 mm, and that the downhill version has a wider clamp area to accommodate direct-mount stems.The bars are made in the USA from 7075 aluminum and come with soft, medium and hard compression and rebound elastomers.They are available now on the Fasst Company website