Fasst Company Releases Alloy Version of Flexx Handlebar

Fasst Company has updated the Flexx handlebar
collection by adding an alloy option, which weighs 110 g more than the carbon version but costs $100 less at $324.99.
The bars are shock absorbing and Fasst says they will "take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before." They work by pivoting at two bushing joints that are fitted with interchangeable elastomers that allow riders to tune the bars’ firmness and ride feel. The joints are designed to flex in the direction in which a rider’s arms bend, but not in the steering axis, with the goal of proving damping without affecting steering precision.
The Flexx handlebar is available in both enduro and downhill versions, the differences being that the enduro version comes at 800 mm while the downhill version measures 810 mm, and that the downhill version has a wider clamp area to accommodate direct-mount stems.
Tech specs (Enduro Alloy):
Rise: 25mm
Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm
Weight: 550grams
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5°
Backsweep: 8° or 12° options available
Effective suspension travel: 5°, length of bar dictates overall travel
The bars are made in the USA from 7075 aluminum and come with soft, medium and hard compression and rebound elastomers.
They are available now on the Fasst Company website
.
55 Comments
I heard there are pills for that too.
I felt a huge difference going from renthal carbon bars to one up bars (a lot more flex in a good way) so this would be next level...
Much better on my hands , which one up bars do you have ? Thanks.
Would like to try it though. Maybe this was how it should have always been?
nsmb.com/articles/the-12-fasst-flexx-suspension-handlebar
On mtbs suspension is the way to go, but if you have some properly working flex stuff, I can imagine it could still help taking the edge off bumps (causing less fatigue), especially those smaller ones where suspension is working less effectively due to its friction. It would never replace suspension again on mtb obviously. But I haven't tried these specific handlebars...
In the market for a new bar with a bit of flex as I think it'll help with left elbow nagging arthritis. Been looking into the OneUp carbon bar, but this sounds intriguing. ...and yes, I also do PT for the elbow which helps, but a big day on the bike does not help.
@Fasst
Will you be at the Hurricane Fest March 26-28?
