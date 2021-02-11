Fasst Company Releases Alloy Version of Flexx Handlebar

Feb 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Fasst Company has updated the Flexx handlebar collection by adding an alloy option, which weighs 110 g more than the carbon version but costs $100 less at $324.99.

The bars are shock absorbing and Fasst says they will "take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before." They work by pivoting at two bushing joints that are fitted with interchangeable elastomers that allow riders to tune the bars’ firmness and ride feel. The joints are designed to flex in the direction in which a rider’s arms bend, but not in the steering axis, with the goal of proving damping without affecting steering precision.

The Flexx handlebar is available in both enduro and downhill versions, the differences being that the enduro version comes at 800 mm while the downhill version measures 810 mm, and that the downhill version has a wider clamp area to accommodate direct-mount stems.

Tech specs (Enduro Alloy):
Rise: 25mm
Clamp Diameter: 31.8mm
Weight: 550grams
Width: 800mm
Upsweep: 5°
Backsweep: 8° or 12° options available
Effective suspension travel: 5°, length of bar dictates overall travel

The bars are made in the USA from 7075 aluminum and come with soft, medium and hard compression and rebound elastomers.

They are available now on the Fasst Company website.



55 Comments

 "take hand discomfort out of the equation, boosting your performance, increasing confidence, equaling a level of ride enjoyment not attainable before"

I heard there are pills for that too.
 I wanna see levy build up a bike with a linkage fork, suspension stem, these bars, and rev grips, then review it.
 @bike-lair: and race kaz on it
 @bike-lair: and all mounted to the grim donut
 @bike-lair: dont forget vibrocore wheels/frame
 @bike-lair: When I was a kid, I thought it would be sick if each spoke had its own individual shock. Seeing stuff like this and those rev grips make my 11-year old self's fever dream look more and more likely.
 @bike-lair: Why not also throw on a Moxey suspension seatpost, but I like where your head is at.
 @Jimmy0: don't knock the vibrocore, well the bars anway. They make a massive difference, most of my morzine crew ride them now.. Silicone foam grips too..
 @bike-lair: I was close, trust link fork, these bars & rev grips! Kept the bars....
 @bat-fastard: I just picked up a set of Spank Vibrocore flared drop bars for my road/townie/CX bike and looking forward to the first ride next week or so
 @bat-fastard: Big fan of the vibrocore bars.
 @BeerGuzlinFool: I love the vibrocore technology but find the spank bars (all of them) have to be rolled to a very specific angle to work for me. Even slightly too far forward or back and they hurt my hands
 @bike-lair: you forgot the good old hopey steering dampener
 I have them on my moto and mtb - cool product that works and A+ dudes, I've always gotten somebody on the phone and prompt responses....something really lacking these days!
 Maybe a silly question, but if they work and A+ dude then why are you needing to call them? If I need to call for support for a handlebar, it's automatically relegated to C+ at best
 @igxqrrl: i also am curious about this statement.
 @igxqrrl: Well I think it is a very good question
 @igxqrrl: I would guess you might want to be able to chat with someone at the company to find out which combination of elastomers and such works better for your weight, riding style and type of issue you're dealing with (hand pain, nerve pain, bad wrists etc.) Being able to chat with someone directly about these kinds of things vs reading the recommendations on a website is a huge bonus.
 I had a question about bar bend for my moto a few years back, a question about their MTB bars here recently and another on elastomer setup. So I guess you can give them whatever grade you want for me being a needy bastard if that floats your boat. Cal me old school but I prefer to call if I can....
 @igxqrrl: Hey dudes, just wanna say I bought one of your bars. So, now that we're friends, did you see the game last night? You wanna help me fix this ole chevy in the garage?
 I've had these for a while they made a tremendous difference in the nerve pain I experience in my hands. I can't recommend them enough. The bars were the difference between my being able to finish certain trails without stopping to let my hands cool off and having to stop several times. The folks at Fasst are awesome, too. I spent a while with them on the phone talking about different issues I was having with my hands and they were really helpful
 Might give them a go - I broke my wrist 2 years ago and now I’m back up to full speed and ride 4 times a week my wrist aches a lot, pretty much all the time.

I felt a huge difference going from renthal carbon bars to one up bars (a lot more flex in a good way) so this would be next level...
 @Richt2000: I used renthal carbon bars for 5 years and ended up changing to Nukeproof carbon v1 bars
Much better on my hands , which one up bars do you have ? Thanks.
 So back in the day . . . flextems . . . elastomers . . . bouncy boing boing boing . . . wasnt fun.

Would like to try it though. Maybe this was how it should have always been?
 Haven't tried them myself, but here's a good thorough review of them:
nsmb.com/articles/the-12-fasst-flexx-suspension-handlebar
 I've had them for a while and they are really helpful for people with hand issues. The use of elastomers is not ideal, I agree, but they provide several you can adjust as the seasons change and they firm up or soften. They are nothing like the flexstem of old, though. They don't compromise your control of the bike at all and, if anything, help it.
  • 2 0
 @noplacelikeloam: It also really depends on the usage. For example for gravel riding flexy components are succesfully soaking up the dirt road chatter, making them a lightweight weight alternative for suspension, which is a bit overkill on gravel. There things don't get technical, so you don't run into the same issues as on mtbs.

On mtbs suspension is the way to go, but if you have some properly working flex stuff, I can imagine it could still help taking the edge off bumps (causing less fatigue), especially those smaller ones where suspension is working less effectively due to its friction. It would never replace suspension again on mtb obviously. But I haven't tried these specific handlebars...
 LOL maybe you can win them in a Pinkbike giveaway loloolololololololololol. I mean, all you need to do is create 200 accounts and enter. Easy!
  • 1 0
 @Lousicle: ha! If they send me one I’ll test it and report back. Maybe use it for transcascadia . . . Hmmm.
 You can only beat the hell out of your body for so long before age-related decline tells you to start taking it easy. Things that mitigate that are great.
 $324 for a handlebar? F@ck
 Priceless for people with hand/wrist issues or nerve pain where something like this can mean the difference between being able to ride or not.
  • 6 0
 This is not a handlebar, this is a problem solver, kind of
 How are these for elbow issues?
In the market for a new bar with a bit of flex as I think it'll help with left elbow nagging arthritis. Been looking into the OneUp carbon bar, but this sounds intriguing. ...and yes, I also do PT for the elbow which helps, but a big day on the bike does not help.
 they could use longboard bushing to give even bigger possibility for tuning choosing from different companies and hardness. Unfortunately it is needed to make bigger profit selling the same thing but designed just for those handlebars...
 Have had them now since December, I run the red elastomers and the flex is imperceptible but the difference in hand fatigue is immediately apparent on a typically rough descent here in SW Utah where the company hails from. They're pricey, yes. But, if you can afford what it basically twice that of a nice Carbon bar they're readily worth it. For me it's a safety factor, I've gotten fatigued on a nasty descents and lost my grip resulting in a big crash. When I'm tired I get sloppy, these help me stay fresh longer thereby I'm more safe and I have more fun. I was a skeptic, and now I'm a convert lol.
 I ran these on my DH bike all last season and they are legit. Takes so much chatter out. No more swollen fingers after several days back to back at the bike park. I can do more runs in a day and charge harder. They are made in the US and the quality is impeccable. I have the carbon version but I would rather have had this alloy version . These bars aren't in the same league as a flex stem. Entire bikes used to snap in half back when flex stems were a thing. Not a fair comparison. If you have wrist issues or struggle with hand pain, shoulder issues, numbness etc I would try them. They are very tunable as well. The different inserts are very noticeable in feel. I might swap the carbon bars to my trail bike and get a set of these alloy bars for my DH rig. Having spent most of 2 wheel life riding moto, I'm shocked people comment on the price of these bars. What people spend in this sport on gimmicky do-dads is mind blowing. You get what you pay for and these bars are going to extend my shreddable years.
 I'd like to try them, it makes sense that they'd work, the price is high even for the aluminum version, but worth it if they make a noticeable difference. I just don't want to throw money away, so I guess I need a demo.

@Fasst

Will you be at the Hurricane Fest March 26-28?
 I have bad carpel tunnel syndrome, and got these bars to help. They are awesome.
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
 These bars seem like they give more opportunity for things to go wrong. Bars are probably on of the most simple parts of a bike since there are no moving parts. The industry love to complicate things.
 Alternative- if you want super flexy bars, get some XC carbon bars off Aliexpress for like $40. They will flex even more than these.
  • 3 0
  • 3 1
 Buy some Rev grips. Same purpose, much cheaper.
 yeah but no where near the same amount of flex/travel. 5 degrees on a 400 mm bar is 34 mm. That's the bar clamp point.
 Meh - kind of the same idea but the bars work a lot better.
 Id like to know how much force it takes and the grip to achieve full travel with a given elastomer. Any guesses?
 These bars are the best thing that have happened to my wrists! I can't ride without these bars! They are 100% a must.
 couldn't promote it on the latest model year of the balance?!
 Why would that help their case?
 Takes .1 second out of race time
 I like innovation, that's why I watch or other people guinea pig it first.
 Kasper Woolley on Canfield now?
 If you're referring to the picture, you may want to read the caption below it...
 the rider is Lorin Whitaker

Post a Comment



