Video: Fast and Furious in Finale Ligure

Spring in Finale Ligure is the perfect time to ride bikes. The Winter's rains have packed down the trails and the town is starting to awake from its Winter slumber. After an epic Autumn season in 2017 we set out to make the Spring of 2018 bigger and better. With new costal zones including Spotorno added to the weeks riding itinerary and brand new trails in the Calizzano area we were so stoked we made a video to celebrate.
From high alpine forest zones up at the Nato Base and Din to endless descents down to the coast through savage rock gardens the trails in Finale Ligure are a sure test of any riders ability on mixed terrain and this varied terrain is what makes this place so sick to ride.
Rocche Bianche was one of the EWS stages in 2017 and is sure to be back for 2018, it's also possibly the best viewpoint from any trail in the Maritime Alps looking over the Mediterranian and endless mountain peaks and forests.
There is even the option to take a short 20-minute pedal up from town to several tracks sitting just above Finale Borgo, the old town. These tracks include Dolman, also an EWS track used in 2017, with savage rock, drops and some very technical section this is not for the faint-hearted but so much fun after a few runs.
See you all in the Autumn 2018 for more dust, beers, beach and Gelato!
For more information go to the MTB Beds website
.
10 Comments
Post a Comment