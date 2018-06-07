VIDEOS

Video: Fast and Furious in Finale Ligure

Jun 6, 2018
by MTB BEDS  

Spring in Finale Ligure is the perfect time to ride bikes. The Winter's rains have packed down the trails and the town is starting to awake from its Winter slumber. After an epic Autumn season in 2017 we set out to make the Spring of 2018 bigger and better. With new costal zones including Spotorno added to the weeks riding itinerary and brand new trails in the Calizzano area we were so stoked we made a video to celebrate.

From high alpine forest zones up at the Nato Base and Din to endless descents down to the coast through savage rock gardens the trails in Finale Ligure are a sure test of any riders ability on mixed terrain and this varied terrain is what makes this place so sick to ride.

Dropping down from the hights of Rocche Bianche through savage rocks

Rocche Bianche was one of the EWS stages in 2017 and is sure to be back for 2018, it's also possibly the best viewpoint from any trail in the Maritime Alps looking over the Mediterranian and endless mountain peaks and forests.

Several tracks in Finale Ligure lead to the sea for a well-deserved dip followed by beer and Galeto

There is even the option to take a short 20-minute pedal up from town to several tracks sitting just above Finale Borgo, the old town. These tracks include Dolman, also an EWS track used in 2017, with savage rock, drops and some very technical section this is not for the faint-hearted but so much fun after a few runs.

The tracks vary from flat out to slow and techy.
The rocks on Dolman will catch you out as our Friend Morgane Such discovered, she walked away like a boss!

See you all in the Autumn 2018 for more dust, beers, beach and Gelato!

For more information go to the MTB Beds website.

10 Comments

  • + 4
 Finale Ligure for the win, such a sick place to ride and eat/drink everything...
  • + 2
 Does the guy ever land at 0:24 ... Ridiculous! This place looks utterly insane, heard some great things about these guys as well, need to get me to Finale!
  • + 2
 Pizza for 5 euros and tracks that end at the beach....bennnneeeeee!!! Can't wait to go back x
  • + 1
 Somehow odd that a Finale edit called "Fast and the Furious" does not have footage from the namesake trail!
  • + 1
 Jesus I want to go to Finale Ligure again! Tracks are wild and the beers are even better!
  • + 1
 Not been yet but am booked for october - just want to go even more now !
  • + 1
 This place is definitely on my list of places to go 2018.
  • + 1
 Looks amazing, can’t wait to visit!
  • + 1
 ...and Dolmen.
  • + 1
 Rocche Bianche, btw.

