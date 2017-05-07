RACING

Fast and Loose: iXS European Downhill Cup 1 – Kranjska Gora

May 7, 2017
by Racement  

The Slovenian champ Jure Zabjek stormed down the course dominating the rest of the field by 3.5 seconds
FAST AND LOOSE
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert

The first big day of round one of the iXS European DH Cup 2017 is in the books. After yesterday's struggle due to a wet and slippery track, the riders faced a perfect course today. With sun all morning long, the track here in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and especially its roots, showed its full potential. The course is rolling super fast and the riders had one hell of a time during the second practice session.

Nonetheless, it wasn't all fun. The clock started ticking in the afternoon and riders pushed their limits during qualifying. Farina Eleonora came up with the first big surprise of the day. After a great practice, she was extremely confident and did not show any sign of slowing down during her run. The GB Rifar Mondraker team rider took first place in the Elite Women category by more than two seconds. Meanwhile, Monika Hrastnik rode a consistently fast run taking second place and pushing the reigning champ Veronika Widmann into third.

In the Elite Men category, it was Matt Walker who came out swinging. The Cube Global Squad rider is loving the course and took the early lead. It wasn't meant to be as three riders were able to undercut his time. Stanislav Sehnal from the Czech Republic went fastest by over a second and took the lead. Two riders were left in the gate; Jure Zabjek and Slawomir Lukasik, the two fastest riders from last year's series. First up it was Zabjek. The Slovenian champ knows the track and it's pitfalls very well. As he crossed the finish line the light went green and Zabjek took the lead by a massive gap of 3.526 seconds. Reigning champ Lukasik could get it done but still had a solid run. He came in third.

As the forecast predicts some rain overnight the conditions for racing will be completely different to today's seeding. The rooty track won't take any prisoner in the wet for what promises an exciting race day.

It was all smiles before the second training
It was all smiles before the second training

Not a bad day in the office for all the riders of the iXS European DH CUp
Not a bad day in the office for all the riders of the iXS European DH Cup

Hanging freely the riders were able to enjoy the landscape
Hanging freely the riders were able to enjoy the landscape

Still not a view we could get enough of
Still not a view we could get enough of

With a way more judgeable track you could easily see how much fun everyone had
With a way more judgeable track you could easily see how much fun everyone had

While plenty of riders struggled to make this section of the track U17 rider Hannes Lehmann easily prejumped the drop and nailed his line
While plenty of riders struggled to make this section of the track U17 rider Hannes Lehmann easily pre-jumped the drop and nailed his line

Place 20 would secure Boris Tetzaff a spot in tomorrow s top 30 Super Final
20th place would secure Boris Tetzaff a spot in tomorrow's top 30 Super Final

Loris Revelli looked strong in practice and was able to put it together in the qualification. 6th for the Italian
Loris Revelli looked strong in practice and was able to put it together in the qualification. Sixth for the Italian

Jacob Dickson carried incredible speed in practice but there must have been a major problem as he rolled out of the course after dropping into his timed run
Jacob Dickson carried incredible speed in practice but there must have been a major problem as he rolled out of the course after dropping into his timed run

The German Steve Peat Erik Irmisch crossed the line in 23rd and will be able to fight for a spot on the box
'The German Steve Peat', Erik Irmisch crossed the line in 23rd and will be able to fight for a spot on the box

Sandra Ruebesam had a smooth run but just was not up to top speed taking 6th in the end
Sandra Ruebesam had a smooth run but just was not up to top speed taking sixth in the end

Monika Hrastnik was the second rider to battle last year s top two riders as she sits in second place in front of Veronika Widmann and Carina Cappellari
Monika Hrastnik was the second rider to battle last year's top two riders as she sits in second place in front of Veronika Widmann and Carina Cappellari

NS Bikes riders Lutz Webwer und Slawomir Lukasik battling the roots
NS Bikes riders Lutz Webwer und Slawomir Lukasik battling the roots

Francesco Colombo railing one of the big berms
Francesco Colombo railing one of the big berms

This is obviously the toughest part of the course. The roots are all over the place and riders struggle to find a smooth line
This is obviously the toughest part of the course. The roots are all over the place and riders struggle to find a smooth line

U17 rider Valentina Hoell had some serious traffic in her seeding run. Her time would have meant 4th place in the elite women category
U17 rider Valentina Hoell had some serious traffic in her seeding run. Her time would have meant 4th place in the elite women category

Jules Picod from Les Gets took the second place in the U17 male category just 1.5s back of Chris Cumming
Jules Picod from Les Gets took the second place in the U17 male category just 1.5s back of Chris Cumming

U19 winner Sylvain Cougoureux was just as fast as his brother Benoit in the elite class what would have been 8th place
U19 winner Sylvain Cougoureux was just as fast as his brother Benoit in the elite class what would have been 8th place

Sara Boehm was close to take 4th place but lost it in the bottom section what put her into 5th place in the end
Sara Boehm was close to take 4th place but lost it in the bottom section what put her into 5th place in the end

Eleonora Farina looked more comfortable with the course than plenty of the men riders. She won the seeding run by more than two seconds
Eleonora Farina looked more comfortable with the course than plenty of the men riders. She won the seeding run by more than two seconds

Last woman on course Veronika Widmann could not match the top pace and took 3rd
Last woman on course Veronika Widmann could not match the top pace and took third

The course was in perfect conditions and rolled extremely fast
The course was in perfect conditions and rolled extremely fast

It won t be impossible for Matt Walker to turn his 4th from today into a first place finish
It won't be impossible for Matt Walker to turn his fourth from today into a first place finish

Riders were hiting roots with chainguides in every wood section
Riders were hitting roots with chainguides in every wood section

Ziga Pandur tucking at one of of the fast open sections
Ziga Pandur tucking at one of the fast open sections

Swiss rider Lutz Weber came in 18th
Swiss rider Lutz Weber came in 18th

Ondrej Stephanek was a little back in the first split but had a fast bottom section which put him into 5th
Ondrej Stephanek was a little back in the first split but had a fast bottom section which put him into fifth

The Argetina Bike Devinci team was running trains all day which paid off with two of three possible riders in the top 10
The Argetina Bike Devinci team was running trains all day which paid off with two of three possible riders in the top 10

Noel Niederberger making his way through the first wood section. He finished in 12th place today
Noel Niederberger making his way through the first wood section. He finished in 12th place today

Slawomir Lukasik played it save during today s qualification and took a solid third place
Slawomir Lukasik played it safe during today's qualification and took a solid third place

Noel Niederberger stills struggles with an old injury but said he is feeling good and is ready to go for tomorrow s finals
Noel Niederberger stills struggles with an old injury but said he is feeling good and is ready to go for tomorrow's finals

The dirt was in absolte prime conditions today. With some rain expected it might be a slip and slide tomorrow
The dirt was in absolute prime condition today. With some rain expected it might be a slip and slide tomorrow

There are plenty of different forecasts so noone really knows what the weather is going to be like at raceday.
There are plenty of different forecasts so no-one really knows what the weather is going to be like at race day.

Today s fastest Jure Zabjek
Today's fastest Jure Zabjek

ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

2017 iXS Sponsors


MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


Must Read This Week
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
86091 views
Pole Evolink 140 - Review
81526 views
Does Boost Spacing Really Make a Stronger Wheel?
65064 views
2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos
64732 views
Intend Suspension – Bike Festival Riva, 2017
60109 views
The Commencal Furious is Here
50694 views
WynTV: Lourdes DH World Cup Finals Chat
49771 views
Dynaplug's Clever Tire Repair and Inflation Tool - Review
47032 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036647
Mobile Version of Website