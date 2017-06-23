Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Fast Life With Loic Bruni: Episode 3 - Video
Jun 23, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Revisit the highs and lows of the Fort William World Cup DH, and get a glimpse at what goes into setting up suspension for the pros.
MENTIONS
:
@redbullbike
/
@Specialized
1 Comment
+ 1
north-shore-bike-shop
Plus
(11 mins ago)
Does it seem to anyone else like the narrator was just handed this video and had to make up some stuff first run through?
[Reply]
