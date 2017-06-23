VIDEOS

Fast Life With Loic Bruni: Episode 3 - Video

Jun 23, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Revisit the highs and lows of the Fort William World Cup DH, and get a glimpse at what goes into setting up suspension for the pros.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @Specialized


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Does it seem to anyone else like the narrator was just handed this video and had to make up some stuff first run through?

