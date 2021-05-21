Fasthouse Release New 2021 Riding Apparel Range

May 21, 2021
by Fasthouse  

Press Release: Fasthouse

We brought together a few of our friends, shot some photos, stacked some clips and had some fun. Whether we are riding our bikes, or just kicking it with our crew and throwing back a cold one, we are all on this planet to do one thing and that's to live and let live.




Since the beginning, it has been about the good times. That’s our goal. With this collection, we wanted to keep it simple. Run a jersey, pair of shorts or pants all day and think about it once.




Functional gear that isn’t overdone. Just good, practical riding wear. Our large assortment of jerseys give you the option to be loud or subtle while matching up the perfect kit with either the Kicker Casual Riding Shorts, the Crossline 2.0 Shorts or the Fastline Pants.


Follow along with us on Instagram @Fasthouse_bike | Check out the entire line at Fasthouse.com


Speed.Style.GoodTimes.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Fasthouse


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
75788 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
73781 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
70152 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
64889 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
61014 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54606 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
47609 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
45303 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Felt it needed a disclaimer. "No berms were destroyed making this video"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007707
Mobile Version of Website