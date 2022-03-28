close
Video: Fasthouse Announces The Hooper Knee Pad with Tyler McCaul

Mar 28, 2022
by Fasthouse  

PRESS RELEASE: Fasthouse

From a man who has taken his fare share of licks comes the best kneepad on earth. Tyler McCaul has high demands. A modern day gladiator that has carried his namesake into a knee pad that has no choice but to keep up.


Designed, developed and tested too many damn times with T-Mac, we knew we had struck gold. Stamped with his approval, the Hooper is a sleeve style pad done in a heavy-duty fashion.

You're gonna like the way the Hooper feels on your legs.




Kneepads Fasthouse Tyler Mccaul


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 My knee pads never felt right. Now I know what they've been missing: Tyler McCaul
  • 1 0
 put the gun down! you're under arrest for assault with a dead weapon...

