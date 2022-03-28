Video: Fasthouse Announces The Hooper Knee Pad with Tyler McCaul

PRESS RELEASE: Fasthouse

From a man who has taken his fare share of licks comes the best kneepad on earth. Tyler McCaul has high demands. A modern day gladiator that has carried his namesake into a knee pad that has no choice but to keep up.Designed, developed and tested too many damn times with T-Mac, we knew we had struck gold. Stamped with his approval, the Hooper is a sleeve style pad done in a heavy-duty fashion.You're gonna like the way the Hooper feels on your legs.