Fasthouse Signs Tyler McCaul, Ryan Howard, Bubba Warren, & Emil Johansson

Jan 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Fasthouse crew release pic

Fasthouse today announced its global MTB team.

The lineup includes Tyler McCaul, USA GT bikes; Ryan Howard, USA Trek bikes; Bubba Warren, USA YT bikes; and current FMB World Champion Emil Johansson, Sweden Trek bikes.

Mike Redding to lead Fasthouse move into MTB.

bigquoteswe are super happy how the team came together, with four super passionate guys that love to ride bikes. They fit our brand perfectly and each of these guys embodies our motto, "Purveyor of Good Times. Mike Redding

Look out for these guys at events and bike parks around the world. There will be a video dropping in spring with this crew, along with our MTB collection and Bell Helmets co-lab. Keep an eye on fasthouse.com and the Fasthouse Instagram account for updates on MTB.

Our passion is the motorcycle. In the beginning, the guys cutting first track were courageous, free-thinking, and the essence of cool. The heart and soul poured into their love of riding and racing spawned a lifestyle. We invite you to share with us that lifestyle. You can be born into it or you can find it along the way, but once it gets in our blood, it stays there forever. Fasthouse… Speed, Style, and Good Times!

6 Comments

  • + 4
 these edits should be lit!!
  • + 1
 I really like the: Live it Loud, Simple and Clean Moto Style!
  • + 1
 Nice
  • + 1
 Sick crew!
  • + 2
 Truly sick!
  • + 1
 so sick!!

