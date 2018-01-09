Fat Bike Ripping – Ever Seen a Fat Bike do This?

Normally people pick up the fat bike for riding across Arctic tundra, over sand or through deep bogs. Not Pat Smage, though. At his local riding spot, Pat defies the preconceptions of fat biking by hucking, shredding and schralping his chunky-tyred beast around the woods.
Him: "Honey would you like to come out and watch me ride around an abandoned lot?"
Her: "???"
Him: "What if I gave you a fishing pole with a gopro on the end of it to chase me around with?"
Her: "Start the car"
Pat is an insanely lucky guy to have her in his life.
Also, that "abandoned lot" is his... yet again he's pretty darn lucky
And yes, I met them and they're super down to earth and cool.
Shredding? No, that's not what this is.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwQgnvb8zrM&index=191&list=LLEQJYkySTYsothxG9_6F4wA
