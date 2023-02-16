Throwback Thursday: Fat Tire Flyer, Charlie Kelly's Original MTB Mag





It's pretty cool to see that some of the brands featured in the Flyer way back then are still making bikes and components at the forefront of the industry. Say what you will about Ibis' industrial design, but the fact that they've gone from the steel frames of yore to the curvy carbon creations of today is a pretty wild evolution.



If you dig around, there are plenty of indications of what's to come as well, with people discussing tire clearance, geometry, brake setup, etc. all in the same way we do now. Sure, today's bikes are more than a little bit better, but the way we discuss them hasn't really changed since the get-go.



Charlie's archive stops around 1990, as that's the year that the sport really exploded, making the cataloging nearly impossible if you aim to collect every last piece of lore. In addition to the many scanned pages of Fat Tire Flyer, Kelly's archive also includes publications and stories from other magazines and media of the day, with some other cycling history sprinkled in for good measure.



Bottle cages haven't changed much, thankfully.